Rampant rise in Coronavirus cases continues in India! Daily numbers within touching range of 1 lakh cases; details

India has recorded 52,14,678 Coronavirus cases so far. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India update: India continues to witness a spike in daily Coronavirus cases as the total COVID-19 tally has crossed the 52-lakh mark while the death toll is nearing the 85,000-mark. Daily caseload continues to be in the touching range of 1 lakh cases per day. In the last 24 hours, the country has witnessed a spike of 96,424 cases. Out of the total, there are 7,778 active cases, 87,472 coronavirus patients have recovered, 1,174 Covid19 positive patients have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 18, India has 10,17,754 active coronavirus cases, 41,12,551 ‘discharged’ cases, and the total death toll stood at 84,372. India has recorded 52,14,678 coronavirus cases so far. The coronavirus recovery rate in the country stood at 7.64 per cent along with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.63 per cent, the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health shows.

COVID-19 Cases in Indian States

The five most affected states have reported 60 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases. However, there are 13 states and UTs that have reported less than 5000 active Cases, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Central government stated that it is proactively supporting high caseload States/UTs. Several Central teams have been deputed for providing support. Capacities of ICU doctors have been built up through teleconsultation by AIIMS, New Delhi and active steps are being taken to ensure adequate Medical Oxygen in health facilities.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 24,619 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 9,366, Tamil Nadu 5,560, Uttar Pradesh 6,029, Delhi 4,432, Mumbai 2,389, West Bengal 4,183, Odisha 4,241, and Madhya Pradesh 2,391. Three states have recorded the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat (1,379), Kerala (4,351), and Chhattisgarh (3,809).

Overall, states with the most number of active coronavirus cases are Maharashtra (2,97,506), Karnataka (1,01,645), Andhra Pradesh (90,279), Uttar Pradesh (67,002), Tamil Nadu (46,633), Chhattisgarh (37,470), Kerala (32,775), Odisha (32,405), Delhi (30,914), Telengana (30,443), and West Bengal (24,147).

Among the states, Maharashtra (30,883), Tamil Nadu (8,559), Karnataka (7,536), Andhra Pradesh (5,105), Delhi (4,839), Uttar Pradesh (4,690), West Bengal (4,123), and Gujarat (3,256) have reported the maximum number of deaths.

Maharashtra has shown a 7-day average growth of 2.13 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 1.68 per cent, Tamil Nadu 1.13 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 2.13 per cent, and Delhi 1.95 per cent.

Coronavirus Testing

India has also been ramping up coronavirus tests. So far, 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested up to September 17 for COVID19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on September 17, as per details provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Coronavirus Global tally

The US is leading the global coronavirus cases tally with over 66 lakh cases, followed by India, Brazil (over 44.55 lakh cases), Russia ( over 10.81 lakh cases), and Peru (over 7.40 lakh cases). The US has reported the maximum number of COVID19 deaths (1,97,633), followed by Brazil (1,34,935), India, Mexico (72,179), the UK (41,794).