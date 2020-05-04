Coronavirus India Update LIVE: Total COVID-19 cases 40,263; Lockdown 3.0 rules in force from today

Check Coronavirus in India Live updates here

Coronavirus in India Lockdown 3.0 Latest News Updates LIVE (State-Wise): Total coronavirus cases in India are nearing 41,000-mark even as the COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 has started from today. In India, so far there are 28070 active cases. As many as 10,886 COVID 19 positive have been cured or discharged. Presently, 1306 coronavurus positive patients have died and one has been migrated, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The lockdown extension has come with several relaxations. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that state governments can lessen the number of activities permitted by the Centre in Red Zone, and Orange Zones considering the prevalent situations in those areas.

Maharashtra has recorded 678 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours. Total COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra are close to 13,000. In 24 hours, 27 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported taking the toll to 548. Delhi has recorded highest single-day spike with 427 new coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, as per PTI reports.

Around the world, the coronavirus infected over 35 lakh people and killed close to 2.5 lakh. The US, Spain, Italy, UK, France, and Germany are the worst-affected countries.

Check Coronavirus India Update LIVE: Lockdown 3.0 Latest News Updates; Coronavirus Latest Updates; Total COVID-19 cases in India; Coronavirus Death Toll, Vaccine News