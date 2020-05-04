Coronavirus India Update LIVE: Total COVID-19 cases 40,263; Lockdown 3.0 rules in force from today

Coronavirus in India Lockdown 3.0 Latest News Updates LIVE (State-Wise): Total coronavirus cases in India are nearing 41,000-mark even as the COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 has started from today. In India, so far there are 28070 active cases. As many as 10,886 COVID 19 positive have been cured or discharged. Presently, 1306 coronavurus positive patients have died and one has been migrated, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The lockdown extension has come with several relaxations. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that state governments can lessen the number of activities permitted by the Centre in Red Zone, and Orange Zones considering the prevalent situations in those areas.
Maharashtra has recorded 678 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours. Total COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra are close to 13,000. In 24 hours, 27 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported taking the toll to 548. Delhi has recorded highest single-day spike with 427 new coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, as per PTI reports.
Around the world, the coronavirus infected over 35 lakh people and killed close to 2.5 lakh. The US, Spain, Italy, UK, France, and Germany are the worst-affected countries.
Check Coronavirus India Update LIVE: Lockdown 3.0 Latest News Updates; Coronavirus Latest Updates; Total COVID-19 cases in India; Coronavirus Death Toll, Vaccine News
Highlights
Coronavirus Red, Orange, Green Containment zones in India: In the latest announcement by the Central government, the nationwide lockdown has been extended for two more weeks. However, this time there have been some relaxations provided by the government. These relaxations differ from district to district, depending upon the zone they fall in. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier divided the districts into three zones- red, orange, and green. Depending on what zone it is, relaxations will be implemented. Below mentioned are the details of what is allowed in red, orange, and green zones and what is still prohibited. READ MORE
"If the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants. Despite repeated demands by Congress, central government and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home," Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.
US President Donald Trump has revealed America will have coronavirus vaccine by 'end of this year', as per AFP report.
COVID-19-related deaths in the US have climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource center shows, as per AFP news agency.
"Lockdown has been extended in Nagpur city till May 17.33 per cent of offices will remain closed ever outside containment zones. However, all the essential services will be functional," Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner in Maharashtra, was quoted as saying by ANI.
In Karnataka, people were seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today as coronavirus lockdown extension begins today.
"This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them. Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard," Congress President Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.