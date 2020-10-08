Coronavirus India update: Kerala records daily count of over 10,000 cases, highest COVID-19 growth rate

Coronavirus case in India: Kerala government has enforced month-long prohibitory orders since October 3.

Coronavirus India update: A few months ago, Kerala was making headlines for becoming the model state in containing the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the situation has turned grim as the state crossed the unwanted milestone of reporting in the 24-hour span. Kerala reported 10,606 new COVID-19 cases, 6161 recovered cases, and 22 deaths on Wednesday, as per data provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Kerala.

With this spike, total active cases in Kerala stood at 92,161 and cumulative deaths were 906, as per the state government data on October 7. Kerala’s Coronavirus growth rate of 3.8 is the highest in the country. Even Maharashtra, which is still reporting the most number of daily Covid-19 cases, has a growth rate of 1 per cent. Notably, Kerala had tested a record of 73,816 samples in the last 24 hours, as per a report in Indian Express.

All other states and UTs have shown a positive trend of recording more recoveries than new active cases. On the other hand, Kerala is reporting more new cases than recoveries. On October 7, Kerala recorded 10,606 positive cases against 6,161 recoveries.

While the test positivity rate has been hovering above 12 per cent, the Kerala government was reluctant to ramp up Coronavirus testing. Around 60,000-plus samples were tested only on three days in the last two weeks. The daily COVID-19 testing was below 40,000 on two occasions during the same period, as per the IE report.

Kerala government has enforced month-long prohibitory orders since October 3. However, Kerala’s Coronavirus caseload is spread all over Kerala.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala district-wise: On October 7, Thiruvanathapuram recorded 1182 new positive cases, Kollam 852, Pathanamthitta 393, Alappuzha 672, Kottayam 490, Idukki 120, Ernakulam 1201, Thrissur 948, Palakkad 650, Malappuram 1350, Kozhikode 1576, Wayanad 138, Kannur 602, and Kasargod 432, according to the data provided by Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala.

Two state cabinet ministers K T Jaleel and M M Mani were tested positive on Wednesday. So far, five ministers in Kerala have been infected in total, as per IE report.