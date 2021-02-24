Coronavirus India update: Centre sends teams to high-risk states after fresh spike in Covid-19 cases

The Union Health Ministry has advised states and UTs to regularly review the Covid-19 situation with district officials.

Coronavirus India update: As the number of coronavirus infections has started increasing, the Union government has sent multi-disciplinary high-level central teams to states and Union Territories (UTs) witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a release on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. The central team will help these states and UTs in their Covid-19 management and response in order to effectively tackling the pandemic.

Joint secretary-level officers from the health ministry are heading these three–member multidisciplinary teams for effective action. These teams will work closely with the states/UT government and ascertain the reasons for the recent spike in coronavirus cases, according to the release. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states/UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The Union Health Ministry has advised states and UTs to regularly review the situation with district officials. Health Secretary has also written to states and UTs which have been witnessing a sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases. In the letter, the secretary has asked Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir to take aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission. He also asked these states/UT to increase RT-PCR testing.

The Centre has reminded the states/UTs that any laxity in implementing strict measures to limit the spread, especially in view of the new strain of virus observed in certain countries, could compound the situation.