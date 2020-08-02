Coronavirus India Update: COVID-19 cases in India cross 17-lakh mark; death toll at 37,364

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 17 lakh.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 17-lakh mark. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India today is 5,67,730, while 11,45,629 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, single-day spike of 54,735 new COVID-19 cases 723 deaths were recorded, the Health Ministry said. The total country-wide death toll due to COVID-19 is 37,364.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu has jumped is now 10596, 149520 and 56,738, respectively. As compared to yesterday, the total active cases in Maharashtra has dropped by 1,446 and by 1,230 in Tamil Nadu. In Delhi, the number of active cases has dropped by 109 in the last one day.

According to the official data published on Health Ministry website, cases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have jumped by 1,358, 1,069 and 1,214, respectively, in the last 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s data.

On Saturday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48, while the state’s daily cases tally crossed the 2,500-mark for the first time, a bulletin issued by the West Bengal state Health Department said. Total cases in West Bengal, as reported on Saturday, was 72,777. In Bihar, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 312 on Saturday while the total cases in the state were 54,508. There are now 18,937 active cases in the state.

Assam on Saturday reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, taking to total to 41,726 in the state. “Very sad to share the demise of three more #COVID19 patients today. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families. Prayers. 1,457 new #COVID19 cases detected out of 27,161 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs. Our positivity rate continues to be low at 5.36 per cent,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a series of tweets.