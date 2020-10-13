Coronavirus India update: Citizen’s behaviour during festival seasons may determine fight against Covid-19

Covid-19 India Update: While people are witnessing the daily coronavirus numbers have been going down, many might not realize is that figures can start to go up any time, any day.

Coronavirus cases in India: India has been witnessing a welcome fall in daily Covid-19 numbers. However, the Central government is worried about dissipating the gains made during the previous month if people do not adhere to Covid-19 norms during the upcoming festivals. Apart from this, there is a feeling that people might misinterpret this slowdown in daily coronavirus numbers thinking that the epidemic is nearing its end.

India has been witnessing a steady decrease in active Coronavirus cases. The active Coronavirus cases have dropped below the 9-lakh mark. Presently, India has 8,38,729 active Coronavirus cases comprising 11.69 per cent of the total positive cases. The total recovered cases are 62,27,295. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is standing at 53,88,566. 77,760 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate stood at 86.78 per cent, according to details provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 13.

While people are witnessing that the daily coronavirus numbers have been going down, many might not realize is that figures can start to go up any time, any day. The Coronavirus pandemic has not ended. People must not “lower their guards”, or become “casual or relaxed”, Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma said. Terming the upcoming festival season as ‘critical’, Sharma said “crowding is the most serious source of infection”. He also referred to Onam celebrations and the subsequent surge in cases in Kerala to caution people across the country. Sharma said that if there is no big surge in Coronavirus cases in the next two months, then there is hope, as per Indian Express report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already launched “Jan Andolan” for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The campaign was launched keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, winter season, the opening up of the economy, and with an aim to encourage People’s Participation (Jan Andolan).

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has also warned people to stay away from large congregations. He exhorted people to diligently follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Dr. Harsh Vardhan requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home instead of going out to fairs and pandals. He reminded people that fighting against the coronavirus pandemic is the foremost Dharma. He also explained that his Dharma as the Union Health Minister is to mitigate the SARS-CoV2 and prevent the number of deaths at any cost.

“The Bhagwad Gita condones war for the warrior class. So, there is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion. If we do this, we may be heading for big trouble. Lord Krishna says concentrate on your goal..my goal and your goal .. OUR goal is to finish this virus and save humanity. This is our religion. The religion of the whole world,” he said.

Dr. Vardhan has asserted that extraordinary responses are required during extraordinary circumstances. “No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way, that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray,” Dr. Vardhan claimed.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also alerted the people about the possibility of an increase in transmission of coronavirus during the winter season since it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses usually increases during the colder weather.