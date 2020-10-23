  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus India update: Active Covid-19 caseload dips below 7-lakh mark for first time in 2 months

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 2:06 PM

Coronavirus cases in India: India reported 690 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,17,306 people have lost lives due to Coronavirus and the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

Coronavirus India, Coronavirus update, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Coronavirus news, covid 19 India, covid 19 cases in India, covid 19 Delhi, covid 19 cases, covid 19 cases in Delhi,Coronavirus cases in India: Currently, 24 states or Union Territories have reported less than 20,000 Active Coronavirus cases. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: India has achieved another landmark milestone as active Coronavirus caseload dips below seven lakh for the first time in 63 days. As of October 23, the active Coronavirus cases in the country stood at 6,95,509. Back on August 22, the active caseload was recorded at 6,97,330. Active Coronavirus cases account for 8.96 per cent of the total Covid-19 tally in the country.

Currently, 24 states or Union Territories have reported less than 20,000 Active Coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, which is by far the worst Covid-19 affected state, has witnessed a major drop in active Coronavirus cases. The state had three lakh active coronavirus cases but now reporting less than 1.6 lakh cases. As far as recovery numbers are concerned, total recovered Coronavirus cases tally stood at 69,48,497 with a recovery rate of 89.53 per cent. The difference between the active coronavirus cases and recovered covid-19 cases stood at 62,52,988 today. In the last 24 hours, 73,979 patients recovered and 54,366 confirmed cases have been reported.

Related News

Among the 24 States and UTs that have less than 20,000 active cases, Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Chandigarh are the top five states and UTs. Meanwhile, 81 per cent of the new recovered cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Out of 54,366 new confirmed Coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 78 per cent reported from 10 states and UTs. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

India reported 690 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,17,306 people have lost lives due to Coronavirus and the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. Out of the 690 deaths reported in last 24 hours, around 81 per cent has been reported from 10 states or UTs. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India update Active Covid-19 caseload dips below 7-lakh mark for first time in 2 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation for new block at LNJP Hospital, hails corona warriors
2Coronavirus, air pollution menace! Here is how to protect from double trouble
3Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin cleared for Phase 3 Human Trials in India; Check key details