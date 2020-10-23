Coronavirus India update: Active Covid-19 caseload dips below 7-lakh mark for first time in 2 months

Coronavirus cases in India: Currently, 24 states or Union Territories have reported less than 20,000 Active Coronavirus cases. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: India has achieved another landmark milestone as active Coronavirus caseload dips below seven lakh for the first time in 63 days. As of October 23, the active Coronavirus cases in the country stood at 6,95,509. Back on August 22, the active caseload was recorded at 6,97,330. Active Coronavirus cases account for 8.96 per cent of the total Covid-19 tally in the country.

Currently, 24 states or Union Territories have reported less than 20,000 Active Coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, which is by far the worst Covid-19 affected state, has witnessed a major drop in active Coronavirus cases. The state had three lakh active coronavirus cases but now reporting less than 1.6 lakh cases. As far as recovery numbers are concerned, total recovered Coronavirus cases tally stood at 69,48,497 with a recovery rate of 89.53 per cent. The difference between the active coronavirus cases and recovered covid-19 cases stood at 62,52,988 today. In the last 24 hours, 73,979 patients recovered and 54,366 confirmed cases have been reported.

Among the 24 States and UTs that have less than 20,000 active cases, Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Chandigarh are the top five states and UTs. Meanwhile, 81 per cent of the new recovered cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Out of 54,366 new confirmed Coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 78 per cent reported from 10 states and UTs. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

India reported 690 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,17,306 people have lost lives due to Coronavirus and the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. Out of the 690 deaths reported in last 24 hours, around 81 per cent has been reported from 10 states or UTs. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.