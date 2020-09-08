Coronavirus India update: 5 states report 62% of active Covid-19 cases, 70% of deaths

Coronavirus India update: The Central government said that India’s case fatality rate has been continuously declining. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accounted for 62 per cent of total active Coronavirus cases in India. These five states have also accounted for 70 per cent of COVID-19 related deaths in the country, the Union Health Ministry stated on Tuesday. India is the second worst-hit country in the world with over 42.80 lakh cases and 72,775 deaths due to the highly contagious disease.

There are 14 states and Union Territories (UTs) that have less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases. Notably, Lakshadweep has no active cases. As many as 28 states and UTs have coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

The Central government said that India’s case fatality rate has been continuously declining. It was at 2.15 per cent in the first week of August and now it stood at 1.70 per cent. India has reported 53 Covid-linked deaths per million. This is among the lowest in the world. The country’s coronavirus cases per million are 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

India’s cumulative Coronavirus tests have surpassed 5 crore. The number of COVID-19 tests per million witness a rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as on date, the Union Health Ministry stated. The central government has said that people should come forward to get themselves tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms.

India has recorded 42,80,5422 Coronavirus cases and 72,775 COVID-19 deaths so far. India is the second-worst affected country in the world after the US. India has 8,83,697 active coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 20.99 per cent. So far, 33,23,950 patients have been discharged with a recovery rate of 77.31 per cent.