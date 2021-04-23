Covid-19 Triple Mutant Virus: Coronavirus triple mutant variant to worsen India’s Covid crisis? What we know about ‘Bengal strain’ – 5 points

A drone shot shows amass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium ground in New Delhi. (Reuters photo)

Covid Triple Mutant Strain in India: India’s healthcare infrastructure stares at an abject breakdown as the second wave of the coronavirus sweep across the nation with record Covid-19 infections and all-time high daily deaths. While experts are still divided over the under-reporting of cases and deaths, the fact remains that India has unfortunately emerged as the epicentre of the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is grimmest in comparison with any nation around the globe. (Coronavirus India Live Updates)

Even the US didn’t see these many cases on daily basis during its peak of the pandemic. While the medical professionals struggle to keep up with the spike, there is a new development that may worsen India’s Covid crisis. After the discovery of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, which is also known as a double mutant, researchers say that they have found a triple mutant of the virus that may completely change the way we understand the fresh surge of the Covid cases in India.

What exactly is triple mutant of coronavirus? Your cheatsheet