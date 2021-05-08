Coronavirus India Live Update: India reports over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases for third day in a row; Tamil Nadu announces 2-week lockdown from Monday

For the past 3 days, India has been reporting over 4 lakh new coronavirus infections.

On Saturday, India reported 4,01,078 new Covid-19 cases and 4,187 deaths linked to coronavirus complications. Due to heavy caseload, reports of shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds for Covid patients, and medicines are still coming from various parts of the country.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off a ‘severe crisis’ of medical oxygen in the states. He sought Prime Minister Narendra’s intervention. Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced a statewide complete lockdown for two weeks starting from May 10 in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The state on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 26,465 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases take the state’s Covid-19 tally to 13.23 lakh. Tamil Nadu still has 1.35 lakh active Covid-19 cases.

Kerala goes into a statewide nine-day lockdown from today. Several states/UTs in the country are in some form of lockdowns/curfews or following strict Covid-19 restrictions due to the sudden spike of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. The national capital Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 10. With Covid-19 cases continue to spike, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala governments, too, have announced complete lockdown.

