Coronavirus India Live Update: India reports over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases for third day in a row; Tamil Nadu announces 2-week lockdown from Monday

Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Statistics India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker May 8: India on Saturday saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270.
For the past 3 days, India has been reporting over 4 lakh new coronavirus infections.
Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India May 8: For the past 3 days, India has been reporting over 4 lakh new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, India reported 4,01,078 new Covid-19 cases and 4,187 deaths linked to coronavirus complications. Due to heavy caseload, reports of shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds for Covid patients, and medicines are still coming from various parts of the country.
On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off a ‘severe crisis’ of medical oxygen in the states. He sought Prime Minister Narendra’s intervention. Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced a statewide complete lockdown for two weeks starting from May 10 in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The state on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 26,465 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases take the state’s Covid-19 tally to 13.23 lakh. Tamil Nadu still has 1.35 lakh active Covid-19 cases.
Kerala goes into a statewide nine-day lockdown from today. Several states/UTs in the country are in some form of lockdowns/curfews or following strict Covid-19 restrictions due to the sudden spike of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. The national capital Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 10. With Covid-19 cases continue to spike, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala governments, too, have announced complete lockdown.
Highlights
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Actor Kangana Ranaut says she has tested positive for COVID-19 (ANI)
The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 4,84,769 with the addition of 2,274 cases in a day, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of 52 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,935. The COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 1.63 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has gone up to 94,483, while the death toll has reached 1,687, he said. (PTI)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,311 as 56 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Saturday. The union territory now has 209 active COVID-19 cases, the official said. Of the 56 new COVID-19 cases, 55 were detected during contact tracing and one was airport arrival. Seventy-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,030. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 72 as new fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. (PTI)
With the addition of 988 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 1,30,836, an official said. As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from the Marathwada region mounted to 2,709. These cases and deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 1,266 patients recovered from the infection during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 1,19,117, the official told. There are 9,010 active cases in the district at present. According to the official, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461. (PTI)
The Income Tax Department has issued a notification allowing hospitals and nursing homes to accept cash payments of Rs 2 lakh and more for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the department, issued the notification on Friday. READ MORE
America's corporate sector is sending more medical assistance to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, to help the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has been infecting more than 400,000 people daily in recent days. Thermo Fisher with the help of United Airlines on Saturday sent the much-needed supplies to India to help expand the COVID-19 testing, the company said. "We are humbled to be able to help our colleagues in India, & the population as a whole in their efforts to get the COVID19 surge under control," it said. The supplies included 4.6 million viral transport medium tubes, that prevent specimen drying, maintains viral viability and retards the growth of microbial contaminants. "We are grateful for your support to India," said Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum. American Airlines said it has partnered with the Red Cross to help keep people safe from COVID-19, and help vulnerable communities around the world prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters and other humanitarian crises. Amway has announced a contribution of USD 500,000 to a foundation led by the US Chamber of Commerce that will deliver critical assistance and medical supplies to India, including 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators. Additionally, the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation provided a generous gift of USD 250,000 to further these efforts, according to a statement. (PTI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Odisha reported 11,807 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8,401 recoveries, and 21 deaths yesterday, as per State Health Department Total cases: 5,24,207Total recoveries: 4,31,658Active cases: 90,335Death toll: 2,161 (ANI)
Grateful to Gilead Sciences for gift of another 25600 vials of Remdesivir that arrived in Mumbai this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (ANI)
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic. Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts. "The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said. Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. (PTI)
India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. (PTI)