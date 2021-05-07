Coronavirus India Live News: India reports over 4 lakh cases for second consecutive day, nearly 4,000 dead

India has been able to inoculate over 160 million people as of May 6, the official data says. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India Live News: India must get ready for the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic; the third wave of Covid-19 infections in India is inevitable; Brace for the third wave, can’t forecast timeframe – these statements coming from the Supreme Court and top scientific advisor to the Prime Minister show that India’s harrowing Covid nightmare is far from over! After minor ebb for two days, India reported over 4 lakh cases once again for the second day in a row. The number of deaths has almost reached the 4,000 mark. For the last 10 days, India has seen over 3,000 Covid deaths on daily basis.

Cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have shown marked improvement. However, the situation is worsening a lot faster in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Various mathematical models have predicted the daily caseload inching towards the 8 lakh mark! However, many experts such as Dr Gagandeep Kang feel that we would see a downward trend in terms of daily cases around mid-May. It is the Hindi heartland that will be the next or rather is the new red zone of the Covid outbreak. Bihar saw the highest numbers since the pandemic began on Thursday and the situation is critical in Uttar Pradesh.

While metros have been able to somewhat sustain the impact, rural India with poor health infrastructure would be another disaster! As states scramble to come up with a workable action plan to fight the Covid surge, here are the latest news, updates, rules related to pandemic from India and around the world: