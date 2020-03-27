Coronavirus latest updates: Over 80 new cases in India; 82,000 positive in the US, overtakes China, Italy

Coronavirus India latest news and updates: Total Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases are inching towards the 700-mark as the death toll touched 16 on Thursday. However, the Central government has assured people that positive cases figure is “relatively stable” in the country. The Modi government has also allayed fears saying that there was no “hard evidence” to state that stage-3 of Coronavirus has begun. With an aim to help mitigate the needs of poor people, the central government has announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore financial package. The central government has stated that as many as 17 states have begun to transform hospitals into dedicated Coronavirus treatment facilities. While India is under 21-day “complete lockdown”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people across the country to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the Coronavirus.
According to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active coronavirus positive cases for Indian national is 647, the total number of coronavirus positive cases for foreign nationals is 47. In a silver lining, 45 patients have been diagnosed or cured or discharged or migrated. The number of deaths due to Coronavirus in India stands at 16. Over 170 countries are under the clutch of the deadly Coronavirus with the death toll of over 21,000. More than 471,518 cases have been reported, as per data.
Over 170 countries are under the clutch of the deadly Coronavirus with the death toll of over 21,000. More than 471,518 cases have been reported, as per data.
Total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Pune now stands at 32. Out of the total 32, five persons have been already cured and discharged. Three COVID-19 patients from Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested negative in their repeat samples. They will be discharged today following due process, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Central government has directed that sale by retail of any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine with be in accordance with the conditions for the sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, as per an advisory by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A Coronavirus positive patient has died in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure.The person had co-morbidity in terms of high-BP and kidney problems. As per Bhilwara health authorities, he died because of dysfunctional kidney and other complication, Rajan Nanda, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, was quoted as saying by ANI.
The United States has overtaken China, in terms of having the most positive Coronavirus cases in the world. The number of positive COVID-19 cases has crossed 85,000-mark with over 16,000 positive cases reported in a single day. The United States surpassed China (81,285) and Italy (80,589) in terms of the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, as per a PTI report.