Coronavirus latest updates: Over 80 new cases in India; 82,000 positive in the US, overtakes China, Italy

Coronavirus India latest news and updates: Total Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases are inching towards the 700-mark as the death toll touched 16 on Thursday. However, the Central government has assured people that positive cases figure is “relatively stable” in the country. The Modi government has also allayed fears saying that there was no “hard evidence” to state that stage-3 of Coronavirus has begun. With an aim to help mitigate the needs of poor people, the central government has announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore financial package. The central government has stated that as many as 17 states have begun to transform hospitals into dedicated Coronavirus treatment facilities. While India is under 21-day “complete lockdown”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people across the country to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active coronavirus positive cases for Indian national is 647, the total number of coronavirus positive cases for foreign nationals is 47. In a silver lining, 45 patients have been diagnosed or cured or discharged or migrated. The number of deaths due to Coronavirus in India stands at 16. Over 170 countries are under the clutch of the deadly Coronavirus with the death toll of over 21,000. More than 471,518 cases have been reported, as per data.

