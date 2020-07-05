Coronavirus state-wise live updates: Most people in Delhi getting cured at Home, says Arvind Kejriwal

Check Coronavirus India live news updates.

Coronavirus Statewise Latest News Updates (July 5): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that most of the people in the state are now getting cured at home. “Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free, Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, 139 CRPF jawans have tested positive for COVID19 in Delhi. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so, said Deependra Rajput, Commandant 31st Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Follow Coronavirus Latest News and Updates on Financialexpress.com