Coronavirus: India records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th day; tally tops 19-lakh mark

India also saw a rise in the number of recovered cases.

Coronavirus in India: The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the 19-lakh mark. With 52,509 new cases,India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 19,08,254 as of August 5, 2020, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Fatalities linked to coronavirus-related complications grew to 39,795, with 857 new deaths, the health ministry said. On Tuesday, the country witnessed an increase of 52,779 cases, making it the seventh consecutive day where the number of Coronavirus cases has risen beyond 50,000-mark in a single day.

Among the states, Maharashtra still has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with positive cases soaring above 4.5 lakh. States like Tamil Nadu currently have reported 2.68 lakh cases whereas Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi have recorded 1.76 lakh, 1.45 lakh and 1.39 lakh cases, respectively.

What’s interesting is that while the country added more than 50,000 cases in a day, it also saw a rise in the number of recovered cases. The data provided by the health ministry indicated that more than 51,000 people were added to the recovery list in India in just 24 hours. This has also taken the Coronavirus recovery rate to 67 per cent. Meanwhile, with the help of rapid antigen testing, both private and government labs have cumulatively conducted more than 2.14 crore tests for the novel Coronavirus till now, data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggested. It can be noted that 619,652 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted on August 4.

Meanwhile, pulling a plug on the increasing COVID-19 cases can be expected once a vaccine for it is introduced for the masses. According to ICMR, as many as three vaccine candidates are being tested in India for safety and efficacy. Among this, Bharat Biotech and ICMR’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D are already in the first phases of human clinical trials. Oxford’s AstraZeneca too has been given a nod for second and third phases of clinical trials in India by ICMR.