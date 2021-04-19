From May 1st, everyone above 18 will be eligible for Coronavirus vaccine, announces Modi govt
From May 1st, every India above the age of 18 years will be eligible for taking the vaccine against the Covid-19 infection, the Narendra Modi government announced on Monday. The decision was taken after the Prime Minister held a virtual meet with the top doctors of the country. The Phase 3 of the vaccination drive will begin from May 1st. Some key points such as whether the young beneficiaries will also get the vaccine free at the government Covid centres are yet to be announced. The Centre has asked the companies to scale up the production of the vaccines as the Phase 3 drive will increase the demand for the jabs. Another important aspect of the Phase 3 vaccination is that the Modi government has decentralized the vaccine order format. This means that the states would now be able to directly place an order to the vaccine manufacturers.
