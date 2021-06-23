Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Will Delta Plus, ‘variant of concern’, cause Covid-19 third wave in India?

With the threat of the Delta Plus variant and India unlocking, the government needs to increase the pace of vaccination to protect itself from another deadly wave.

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India June 23 Live Update: It seems the Covid-19 second wave is behind us now as India has been witnessing below 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases for the past 15 days. On Tuesday, India reported below 50,000 new coronavirus infections after 91 days. The Covid-19 situation has improved but the emergence of new variants could pose serious threats in the coming days.

The Union Health Ministry has categorised the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus as a ‘variant of concern’. India is among the 10 countries (USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China, and Russia) where the Delta Plus variant has been detected. It has been found in three states— Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh— so far. The Health Ministry has already issued alerts and directed states to take immediate containment measures where the variant has been found. According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the Delta Plus variant has been detected in 22 samples across six districts in the country. “Sixteen of them have found in Jalgaon and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra; the remaining have been detected in Kerala (Palakkad and Pathanamthitta) and Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal and Shivpuri)… But we don’t want this to assume significant proportions,” Bhushan said at a Covid-19 briefing of the ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

In the meanwhile, the ongoing vaccination drive has picked up the pace. According to the reports, on Day 2 of the new vaccination policy more than 50 lakh doses having been administered till late evening. In the 2 days of the new plan, 1.39 crore people get vaccinated. On Monday, India saw 88.09 lakh doses being administered. With the threat of the Delta Plus variant and India unlocking, the government needs to increase the pace of vaccination to protect itself from another deadly wave. Several states/UTs like Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana, and Kerala have already started preparation for a possible third wave by strengthening health infrastructure.

