Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports 51,667 new Covid-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India June 25 Live Updates: The vaccination drive in India has gathered pace with the launch of a new vaccination policy on June 21. So far, India has vaccinated over 30.79 crore people against Coronavirus. As many as 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, over 53 lakh on Tuesday, and a record 88 lakh on Monday. India aims to vaccinate all people aged above 18 years by the year-end. Will the record vaccination save India from the next wave? Experts are unsure whether vaccination momentum can be sustained.

India has been reporting around 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for the past few days. Covid-19 deaths and positivity rate have also dropped quite significantly. The recovery rate has also improved to 96.61% on Thursday. The country has 6,27,057 active Covid-19 cases now. India reported 51,667 new Covid-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday. With improvement in the Covid-19 situation, several states have started unlocking. Few states/UTs have opted for relaxations in Covid restrictions, not full unlock, as health experts have warned of a possible third wave if appropriate Covid-19 behaviour not followed. The emergence of the Delta Plus variant further added fear.

According to health experts, the Delta Plus variant, which the health ministry has categorized as a ‘variant of concern, calls for caution, not panic as its virulence and transmissibility are still being investigated. The new Delta Plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first detected in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. So far, India has reported 40 cases of Delta Plus variant, most of these cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. This viral variant also known as AY.1 has also been seen in nine other countries of the world with 205 infections detected in Europe, America, and Asia.

