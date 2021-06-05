Coronavirus Live News: India reports over 1.2 lakh new Covid cases; active cases dip to 15,55,248

The Narendra Modi govt has claimed that around 60% of the eligible population has got the single dose of the coronavirus vaccine. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Tracker: India has beaten the US in terms of the number of people getting at least a single jab of the Covid vaccine, claims the Union Health Ministry. This comes at a time when the nation is struggling to inoculate its 133 crore-strong population. Vaccine wastage is a huge concern. This was also something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about during his review meeting. Though there is a lot of buzz and the vaccination drive continues at a languid pace in the urban areas, the situation is not so promising in the villages of the country. There is also a sense of complacency that has crept in as soon as the daily Covid numbers started to come down. We need to remind the people that the virus has not gone anywhere. Adding to this, the variants of concern detected in Varanasi show that the mutation of the novel coronavirus is and will remain the real challenge. As the nation tries to put up a plan to fight yet another wave of Covid infections, here are the latest updates from India and around the world: