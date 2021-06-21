Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As India unlocks, Modi govt begins free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from today

India so far has vaccinated over 27.66 crore people against Coronavirus, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India June 21 Live Update: The Covid-19 second wave is on the wane in India as the country has been reporting below 1 lakh cases for the past two weeks. Almost 90 percent of the districts in the country have been witnessing a sharp fall in the number of active cases. According to Union Health Ministry data, in the week to June 19, just 70 districts in the country reported an increase in active cases – a good sign for the country which was battling the deadly second wave with a stretched healthcare infrastructure during April and May. Pick up in Covid-19 vaccination is also one of the reasons for the decline in active Covid-19 cases. India so far has vaccinated over 27.66 crore people against Coronavirus, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

On Sunday, India reported below 60,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time after 81 days. With Coronavirus shrinking in the country, several states/UTs have started the process of unlocking. National Capital Delhi yesterday allowed parks and bars to open up; it also extended timings for restaurants. Telangana opened up completely from Sunday. States/UTs like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have begun gradual unlocking. Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Kelara, and Tamil Nadu have eased Covid-19 restrictions and allowed more services/activities as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.

