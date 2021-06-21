Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As India unlocks, Modi govt begins free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from today

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India June 21 Live Update: The Covid-19 second wave is on the wane in India as the country has been reporting below 1 lakh cases for the past two weeks. Almost 90 percent of the districts in the country have been witnessing a sharp fall in the number of active cases. According to Union Health Ministry data, in the week to June 19, just 70 districts in the country reported an increase in active cases – a good sign for the country which was battling the deadly second wave with a stretched healthcare infrastructure during April and May. Pick up in Covid-19 vaccination is also one of the reasons for the decline in active Covid-19 cases. India so far has vaccinated over 27.66 crore people against Coronavirus, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
On Sunday, India reported below 60,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time after 81 days. With Coronavirus shrinking in the country, several states/UTs have started the process of unlocking. National Capital Delhi yesterday allowed parks and bars to open up; it also extended timings for restaurants. Telangana opened up completely from Sunday. States/UTs like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have begun gradual unlocking. Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Kelara, and Tamil Nadu have eased Covid-19 restrictions and allowed more services/activities as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.
39,24,07,782 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 20th June 2021. Of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)
Today when the entire world is fighting against #COVID19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
The Delhi Metro will organise more vaccination camps at construction sites for its workers for their inoculation against COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The DMRC is already conducting an awareness campaign at various project sites to tell the benefits of vaccination to workers. "Already, multiple vaccination camps have been organised at the sites for the workers, and more are expected to follow," the DMRC said in a statement. In the statement, the DMRC also shared that despite several constraints induced by the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the Delhi Metro has continued with the construction work of its Ph IV corridors, and achieved a few important construction landmarks as well. (PTI)