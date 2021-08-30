Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: Ahead of possible Covid-19 third wave, vaccination picks up pace; Night curfew to begin in Kerala from today

India reported more than 2.9 lakh new Coronavirus infections in the week ended August 29, a 32 rise in the number of Covid-19 cases over the previous week. (Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Today August 30 News Updates: The Covid-19 surge is almost under control in most of India, with the pace of vaccination increasing and the number of Coronavirus infections declining. However, the possibility of a third wave can’t be ruled out, as some states/UTs like Kerala and Maharashtra have been showing an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases.

India reported more than 2.9 lakh new Coronavirus infections in the week ended August 29, a 32 rise in the number of Covid-19 cases over the previous week. The week also recorded the highest weekly cases since the seven-day period of June28-July 8 (3.05 lakh Covid-19 cases). With the coming festive season, the challenge to restrict the Covid-19 spread is going to be tougher. Kerala remains the concern. The southern state alone contributed 66% to India’s Covid-19 tally. With 1.9lakh new infections (the highest weekly spike since the week ended May 23), the state reported a massive surge of 55% over the previous week (1.25 lakh cases). In order to limit the Coronavirus spread, the Kerala government has reimposed lockdown on Sundays and announced night curfew from today.

The number of new coronavirus infections in India has been hovering around 30,000. However, it has shown an upward trend for the past few days, with the country reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has recently predicted the third wave could hit the nation anywhere between September and October. However, it could be less severe than the second wave, the ICMR said, adding the third wave may rear its head if states/UT remove Covid restrictions prematurely. Ahead of the festive season, the Home Ministry has also extended Covid containment guidelines till September 30. The ministry has also asked states/UTs not to lower the guard and take necessary measures to avoid and public gatherings and ensure strict Covid protocol in order to avoid any spread.

In the meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has released the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from its new plant in Gujarat. This will further boost the vaccine supply. The company is also scouting for global manufacturing partners to increase vaccine supply. On August 27, India administered a record 1.03 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, thanks to the higher uptake in rural areas.

