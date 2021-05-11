Coronavirus India Live News: In India’s Hindi heartland, cold and cough infection mean death

Covid-19 Cases in India Today, Coronavirus India Statistics Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Live Updates: While the Supreme Court is set to hear the Centre’s plea over Covid management on May 13, in National Capital, the Delhi Police has decided to collect data of Covid deaths directly from the crematorium/burial grounds.
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to recieve COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Chikmagalur, Monday, May 10, 2021. (PTI photo)
Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates: With the second wave of the coronavirus unleashing unimaginable fury, India has become home to almost half of the total Covid-19 infections around the globe. While the Supreme Court is set to hear the Centre’s plea over Covid management on May 13, in National Capital, the Delhi Police has decided to collect data of Covid deaths directly from the crematorium/burial grounds. The Indian Express report comes amid various accounts of gross mismatch in official figures and the ground reality. On the vaccination front, it is all about luck. While there have been reports of people getting their Covid jab, the issues with the CoWin slot continues. There’s also a demand for making more localised app as well as new ways of registering beneficiaries from weaker sections of the society. There are also bizarre reports of bodies floating in Buxar. Many say they are of Covid patients, who didn’t get proper cremation. The hinterland is reporting about massive cold and cough wave. With negligible testing, nobody knows whether it is normal flu, typhoid or Covid-19 infection.
As the local administrations across India race against time to vaccinate all, here are the latest updates from the country and around the globe:
An IAF IL-76 airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defence forces on completion of Service courses in India also undertaken. Airlift of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam & within India continues: Indian Air Force - ANI
Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two people and seized 8 Remdesivir vials being sold at an exorbitant price. One of the accused is a staff nurse at a hospital while the other is an ambulance driver: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP (Crime), Bengaluru - ANI
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years) in another important action in the fight against pandemic: FDA
11 patients died in Ruia Govt Hospital Tirupati due to a reduction in pressure of oxygen supply, says Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter. - ANI
The Indian variant or double mutant has been classified as the variant of global concern by the World Health Organization. The WHO says that the new research shows that B.1.617 variant has the kind of mutation that makes it more transmissible. While its role in increasing the viral load has been recognised, the WHO says that it is too early to say whether it can escape the vaccine immunity or not.
National Capital Delhi has improved its positivity rate. For the first time since April 14, Delhi's positivity rate declined below 20%. The govt data says that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 19.1%. Many are speculating that the lockdown has worked for Delhi and the worst may be over.
Good Morning and welcome to FE Online's Coronavirus Live Blog! As metros in urban India look at lockdown to curb the surge of coronavirus, it is the not-so-often reported villages that are bearing the brunt of this viral infection. Villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been showing increased cases of cold and cough. Now, the situation has worsened to a point where people are dying after a brief episode of cold and cough. With not many being tested, there are reports that people are taking typhoid medicines with almost no success. By the time the patient reaches the nearest health centre, there is very little that the doctors can do.