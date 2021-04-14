Coronavirus Live Updates: Migrants head home as Maharashtra gets ready for tough curfew from 8 pm today

The 'Break the Chain' campaign will come into effect across Maharashtra from 8pm today. All non-essential activities have been barred. (PTI file photo)

Coronavirus Live Tracker Maharashtra Curfew live Covid live updates: Will the Maharashtra model work? Is this the answer to break the chain of the coronavirus with minimal impact on the economy? These are some of the questions on everybody’s mind as the financial hub of India enters a tough curfew from today. The epicentre of the second wave of the coronavirus, Maharashtra has been struggling with exhausted health infrastructure to keep up with the rising demand for beds and other medical facilities. After weeks of lockdown warning, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday came on the national TV to address the state. This was the broadcast not only watched by the people of Maharashtra but also other states to see how the administration can come up with a plan to beat the virus without harassing the citizens. As India scrambles for new methods and ways to arrest the positivity rate, here are the latest updates from Maharashtra and other states. We will also keep a close eye on the global development related to the pandemic.