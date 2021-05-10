Coronavirus India Live News: Delhi Metro shut as Capital’s strict lockdown begins; WHO links double mutant strain to India surge

Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Statistics India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live Updates, Corona Lockdown May 10 Live Updates:
Health workers check COVID-19 patients receiving treatment inside a banquet hall, converted into a COVID-19 isolation centre, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India Live News: The trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in India continues its deadly upward trend with over 4,000 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours. As more help arrives in India from around the globe, all eyes are on the local distribution. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that there is a definite link between the far infectious coronavirus strain and the present Covid surge in India. The strain was first recognised by Indian scientists in October last year. A Reuters report had also said that the Narendra Modi government was warned about the surge in March but the Centre ignored the advice.
The undeclared national lockdown will enter another stricter phase today in the National Capital. Now, the Delhi Metro, considered as the lifeline of the Capital, has been shut down to contain the spread of the virus. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has also extended the lockdown. While the official figures may show some respite, many health experts and volunteers say that the situation is far worse. As the nation grapples with the devastating second wave of coronavirus, here are the latest Covid updates from India and across the globe:
Live Blog
Highlights
World Health Organization's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, which was detected in India back in October last year, is the reason behind the devastating Covid surge in the country. Though WHO has not added the new mutant in its 'variant of concern' list, Swaminathan said that B.1.617 has a higher degree of transmission rate and may also escape the vaccine immunity. The Modi govt has so far said that the double mutant is a key factor for the second wave. But it needs more clinical research on the same.
Hello and welcome to FE Online's live and extensive coverage on the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi enters strict lockdown from today even as the cases and positivity rate continues to drop. According to the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro services have been suspended starting today. Wedding ceremonies have also been banned. If a family wants, it can hold a small ceremony in court or at a private residence. There is a cap on the gathering also. At no time, more than 20 people can gather at one place to attend the wedding ceremony.