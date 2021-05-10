Coronavirus India Live News: Delhi Metro shut as Capital’s strict lockdown begins; WHO links double mutant strain to India surge

Health workers check COVID-19 patients receiving treatment inside a banquet hall, converted into a COVID-19 isolation centre, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India Live News: The trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in India continues its deadly upward trend with over 4,000 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours. As more help arrives in India from around the globe, all eyes are on the local distribution. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that there is a definite link between the far infectious coronavirus strain and the present Covid surge in India. The strain was first recognised by Indian scientists in October last year. A Reuters report had also said that the Narendra Modi government was warned about the surge in March but the Centre ignored the advice.

The undeclared national lockdown will enter another stricter phase today in the National Capital. Now, the Delhi Metro, considered as the lifeline of the Capital, has been shut down to contain the spread of the virus. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has also extended the lockdown. While the official figures may show some respite, many health experts and volunteers say that the situation is far worse. As the nation grapples with the devastating second wave of coronavirus, here are the latest Covid updates from India and across the globe: