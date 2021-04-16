Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: Covid emergency in India, hospitals run out of beds, oxygen; national capital Delhi tightens restrictions

After the US, India is the only nation in the world to lodge more than 2 lakh new coronavirus cases in 1 day.

Fresh Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker: India is reeling under the severe second wave of the coronavirus with almost all states reporting a sharp increase in the daily caseload. After Maharashtra’s strict lockdown-like restrictions, National Capital Delhi has imposed a ‘weekend curfew’ that will come into effect from today. On Thursday, India registered 216,913 new coronavirus cases with a 14.4 per cent positivity rate. Punjab, Bihar and Karnataka have reported the biggest single-day spike in viral infections. Medical experts have warned that if this upward trend continues, India’s healthcare infrastructure will collapse sooner than we think. As the nation battles the second wave, here are the latest updates from India and across the world: