Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: Covid emergency in India, hospitals run out of beds, oxygen; national capital Delhi tightens restrictions

Updated: April 16, 2021 8:16:39 am

Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live News: On Thursday, India registered 216,913 new coronavirus cases with a 14.4 per cent positivity rate.

Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Coronavirus Cases in IndiaAfter the US, India is the only nation in the world to lodge more than 2 lakh new coronavirus cases in 1 day.

Fresh Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker: India is reeling under the severe second wave of the coronavirus with almost all states reporting a sharp increase in the daily caseload. After Maharashtra’s strict lockdown-like restrictions, National Capital Delhi has imposed a ‘weekend curfew’ that will come into effect from today. On Thursday, India registered 216,913 new coronavirus cases with a 14.4 per cent positivity rate. Punjab, Bihar and Karnataka have reported the biggest single-day spike in viral infections. Medical experts have warned that if this upward trend continues, India’s healthcare infrastructure will collapse sooner than we think. As the nation battles the second wave, here are the latest updates from India and across the world:

Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live Updates, New Coronavirus Guidelines

    08:16 (IST)16 Apr 2021
    Second wave rages in India

    Hello and welcome to the FE live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what's latest on the raging second wave and more. So stay home and stay safe as we bring you all verified news.

