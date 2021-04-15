Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News: 2020 rerun? Migrants on road again, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand set up call centres, relief camps for help

Has India become the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic? (Photos: PTI/Reuters)

New Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: On a day when India created a grim record of highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began – 1,84, 372 to be precise — lakhs of devotees were seen taking dip in the Holy Ganga during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Elsewhere, cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady exodus of the migrant workforce due to the lockdown-like curfew and fear of more stringent restrictions. So how does the second-most populous country in the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus? Well, the straight answer for this is – we are still fighting, there’s no surrender and that is what matters! From tired doctors in Chhattisgarh to melting furnaces at the cremation grounds in Surat, every single city, town, the village has a tale of utter desperation and exhaustion. While the Centre has maintained again and again that there is no shortage of Covid jabs, the state officials have totally different story to tell.

Though nobody wants a lockdown and everybody wants the vaccine, the problem lies in the fact that there is no plan of action so far. It is in this context that Maharashtra’s corona curfew can help India in formulating a new strategy.

Meanwhile, there’s a growing demand among students of other state boards to cancel the exams after the CBSE decided to cancel the Class X exams and postpone the Class XII exams. With coronavirus not going anywhere, anytime soon, even the education sector needs to see how can it impart the lessons without putting the students’ health at risk. Is it also time for the political parties to introspect about the election rallies? Or are we ready to change our lifestyle around the novel coronavirus? These are some of the issues that need to be taken into consideration.

As India sees the fresh peak of the coronavirus wave, here are the latest pandemic updates: