Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News: 2020 rerun? Migrants on road again, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand set up call centres, relief camps for help

Coronavirus Cases in India, Covid-19 Vaccination Tracker, Coronavirus India Lockdown Live: From tired doctors in Chhattisgarh to melting furnaces at the cremation grounds in Surat, every single city, town, the village has a tale of utter desperation and exhaustion.
Has India become the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic? (Photos: PTI/Reuters)
New Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: On a day when India created a grim record of highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began – 1,84, 372 to be precise — lakhs of devotees were seen taking dip in the Holy Ganga during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Elsewhere, cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady exodus of the migrant workforce due to the lockdown-like curfew and fear of more stringent restrictions. So how does the second-most populous country in the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus? Well, the straight answer for this is – we are still fighting, there’s no surrender and that is what matters! From tired doctors in Chhattisgarh to melting furnaces at the cremation grounds in Surat, every single city, town, the village has a tale of utter desperation and exhaustion. While the Centre has maintained again and again that there is no shortage of Covid jabs, the state officials have totally different story to tell.
Though nobody wants a lockdown and everybody wants the vaccine, the problem lies in the fact that there is no plan of action so far. It is in this context that Maharashtra’s corona curfew can help India in formulating a new strategy.
Meanwhile, there’s a growing demand among students of other state boards to cancel the exams after the CBSE decided to cancel the Class X exams and postpone the Class XII exams. With coronavirus not going anywhere, anytime soon, even the education sector needs to see how can it impart the lessons without putting the students’ health at risk. Is it also time for the political parties to introspect about the election rallies? Or are we ready to change our lifestyle around the novel coronavirus? These are some of the issues that need to be taken into consideration.
As India sees the fresh peak of the coronavirus wave, here are the latest pandemic updates:
Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than 3 days to enter Vishwanath temple, Sankatmochan temple, & Annapurna temple. We'll implement it for hotels also: Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal. - ANI
Government Medical College, Jammu has made provision of OPD booking through dedicated mobile phone contacts. The Patients can book their appointment from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days: Jammu & Kashmir government - ANI
There is a real shortage of Remdesivir. One week back, the situation was really bad. Many hospitals didn't have 20-30% of the required stock. We had a meeting with the govt officers. They have assured that they will supply the required amount of Remdesivir injection:: Dr Rajashekar, Executive Committee member, Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association, in Bengaluru - ANI
Delhi: ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, one of the largest graveyards in Delhi, is running out of space for burial of bodies of COVID-19 victims as COVID-related deaths spike. "We've space for burial of just 150-200 more such bodies," Caretaker Md Samim said yesterday. - ANI
Tamil Nadu: A protest was held in Madurai on Wednesday against the district administration's decision not to allow general public to participate in Chithirai festival in view of COVID-19 pandemic. - ANI
Bihar: Family members of a COVID-19 patient vandalised Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur after the patient died in the ICU ward yesterday. "My uncle lost his life due to negligence by doctors & nurses," the patient's nephew Pravin Jha said. - ANI
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police distributed snacks to the migrant workers returning to their native's places from Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt has imposed curfew. I am going to Pratapgarh, UP because I wanted to avoid the last year's situation," a labourer said. - ANI
Jharkhand: Number of calls to govt control room set up in Ranchi for counselling migrant labourers has increased amid restrictions in several states. "We're getting most of the calls from Maharashtra & Delhi. We're also contacting them," control room head Shika Pankaj said. - ANI
