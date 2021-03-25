Coronavirus India Lockdown 2021 Live News: Fresh Covid cases zoom past 50K-mark, India records 53,476 infections today

Covid-19 Lockdown in India, Lockdown in Beed, Maharashtra Live Updates: Mumbai breaks 5K-mark, total lockdown in Beed district from tomorrow
As latest reports suggest India halting corona vaccine exports, health experts expects better rate of vaccination in the country. (PTI photo)
2021 Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: It was the year 2000. The humans were gearing up for the turn of the century (yes, it’s settled, 21st century began in the year 2001) and the mutants were adorning the big screens around the globe. Remember the X-Men? How these mutants with superpowers became our heroes (Hello Wolverine!). Cut to 2021. We are living in the world of the pandemic with masks and sanitisers and terrified of the mutants. Every time the scientific community tells us about new mutant variants of the novel coronavirus, the crippling anxiety fogs our brains. So, it is understandable that many among us are actively looking for quick explainers on the ‘double mutant variant’ of the coronavirus in India.
So, what exactly is the double mutant variant and should we be worried? Cutting the clutter and all the jargons here’s a simple answer to this – any virus is a living organism that changes with time (much like us humans). The more the virus spreads, the more chances it has to change or mutate with time. Mutation can alter the virus in three ways – the rate of infection, the severity of the infection and the way in which it bypasses the immune system of the host (in this case, we are talking about us humans).
Now, coming to the double mutant variant present in India. With other variants of the virus also being reported, the focus now is to find out how deep the penetration of the ‘double mutant variant’ is. Also, it’s too early to link it to the fresh surge of Covid cases. As the name suggests, this variant has double mutations i.e. mutation of spike protein and mutation of Ace 2 receptors. This would make it easier for this variant to bypass the natural immune system and infect people quickly and more severely.
Till now, 2,03,000 people fined for not wearing masks, Rs 4.06 crores collected in fine: PRO, Mumbai Police - ANI
Maharashtra is at top of the country in the no. of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. We are also the first State to cross the 5 million doses benchmark: Dr Pradeep Vyas , Principal Secretary, Health, Maharashtra Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID19 cases yesterday. - ANI
The latest health ministry bulletin is here. According to the official data, India has recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This is the sharpest increase in the single-day records.
India will focus on meeting the domestic demand for coronavirus vaccines in view of a spike in COVID-19 infections in several states and it will not expand export of vaccines for next few months, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. They, however, said all commercial contracts and export commitments will be honoured and that India will continue to help countries around the world to deal with the pandemic. So far, India has supplied 60.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to around 80 countries. Read full report here
