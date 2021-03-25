Coronavirus India Lockdown 2021 Live News: Fresh Covid cases zoom past 50K-mark, India records 53,476 infections today

As latest reports suggest India halting corona vaccine exports, health experts expects better rate of vaccination in the country. (PTI photo)

2021 Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: It was the year 2000. The humans were gearing up for the turn of the century (yes, it’s settled, 21st century began in the year 2001) and the mutants were adorning the big screens around the globe. Remember the X-Men? How these mutants with superpowers became our heroes (Hello Wolverine!). Cut to 2021. We are living in the world of the pandemic with masks and sanitisers and terrified of the mutants. Every time the scientific community tells us about new mutant variants of the novel coronavirus, the crippling anxiety fogs our brains. So, it is understandable that many among us are actively looking for quick explainers on the ‘double mutant variant’ of the coronavirus in India.

The news comes at a time when the second wave of the coronavirus is rearing its ugly head again in India. Maharashtra is leading the pan-India numbers with over 31,000 cases detected on Wednesday. Delhi also recorded more than 1,000 cases for the second day in a row.

So, what exactly is the double mutant variant and should we be worried? Cutting the clutter and all the jargons here’s a simple answer to this – any virus is a living organism that changes with time (much like us humans). The more the virus spreads, the more chances it has to change or mutate with time. Mutation can alter the virus in three ways – the rate of infection, the severity of the infection and the way in which it bypasses the immune system of the host (in this case, we are talking about us humans).

Now, coming to the double mutant variant present in India. With other variants of the virus also being reported, the focus now is to find out how deep the penetration of the ‘double mutant variant’ is. Also, it’s too early to link it to the fresh surge of Covid cases. As the name suggests, this variant has double mutations i.e. mutation of spike protein and mutation of Ace 2 receptors. This would make it easier for this variant to bypass the natural immune system and infect people quickly and more severely.

As more and more states across India ban the public celebration of Holi and other religious festivals, health experts are looking for factors that will define the trends of the upcoming months. Keep yourself abreast with all the latest on the coronavirus in India and around the globe: