Coronavirus Live Updates: Unlock 1.0 guidelines out; India COVID cases over 2.1 lakh

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Tracker India: Total cases in India is now over 2.1 lakh.

Coronavirus Pandemic India Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise as the total cases tally has crossed 2.16 lakh with COVID-19 deaths over 6100. In India, there are 1,06,737 active coronavirus cases. So far, 1,04,106 COVID 19 positive patients have been cured or discharged. One has been migrated. There are total 2,16,919 coronavirus cases in India, as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded the most number of covid 19 cases. Among cities, Mumbai and Delhi are the worse affected due to the highly contagious disease. The central government has been releasing guidelines as part of its Unlocking measures. The search for coronavirus vaccine is still one with many have claimed to enter crucial clinical trial.

Around the world, over 66 lakh people have been infected by coronavirus and so far over 3.89 lakh people have died due to COVID 19. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy are the worse affected countries so far, as per data revealed by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.