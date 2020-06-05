Coronavirus Live Updates: Unlock 1.0 guidelines out; India COVID cases over 2.1 lakh

Coronavirus Pandemic India Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise as the total cases tally has crossed 2.16 lakh with COVID-19 deaths over 6100. In India, there are 1,06,737 active coronavirus cases. So far, 1,04,106 COVID 19 positive patients have been cured or discharged. One has been migrated. There are total 2,16,919 coronavirus cases in India, as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded the most number of covid 19 cases. Among cities, Mumbai and Delhi are the worse affected due to the highly contagious disease. The central government has been releasing guidelines as part of its Unlocking measures. The search for coronavirus vaccine is still one with many have claimed to enter crucial clinical trial.
Around the world, over 66 lakh people have been infected by coronavirus and so far over 3.89 lakh people have died due to COVID 19. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy are the worse affected countries so far, as per data revealed by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Highlights
In Delhi, 10 railway coaches converted into isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, at Shakur Basti railway station. The ward here has a total 160 beds. Railway Medical Officer Dr J Bhatia said,"Positive patients who are asymptomatic or have mild/very mild symptoms will be kept here. Each coach will have 16 beds and an oxygen cylinder. Every coach will have a doctor, nurse, attendant, and sanitation worker. If a doctor feels that a patient isn't recovering then he'll be immediately shifted to nominated COVID-19 hospital attached to this, Dr. J Bhatia, Railway Medical Officer, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The state government has announced the weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for a full 8 days in the month of June. Similarly, 10 hours night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will restrict the people for 300 hours in a month. It means both weekend shutdown and night curfew will keep people indoors for 17 days in a month, which will help in checking the spread of COVID19 to a great extent," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Current crisis underlined need for partnership, leaving no one behind and prioritizing needs of most vulnerable. India has taken every effort to extend support to our partners around the world. Supply of essential medicines, test kits, PPEs, deploying Rapid Response Teams, developing Info Exchange Platform and conducting courses by our premier healthcare institutions under our flagship ITEC program, for India development partnership critical to South-South Partnership," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, at Annual Session of Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS.
Police personnel are checking vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram border as people commute through the route, as per ANI report.
In Delhi, Kalka Ji Temple authorities are taking precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8. Priest of the temple says,"we will follow all guidelines, we are installing sanitizing tunnels at the entry points. Devotees to wear masks and avoid bringing offerings," as per ANI report. The central government has issued guidelines for temples in the country.