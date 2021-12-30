Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: India reports 13,154 new Covid cases today; Omicron tally nears 1,000

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 30 Omicron Live Tracker: Delhi, Mumbai see over 80% spike in daily cases, WHO warns of Covid tsunami

After a brief lull, the Covid numbers are showing new surge across India once again. The health bulletin released today shows that 13, 154 new coronavirus infections were detected across the country in the last 24 hours. The national Omicron tally is also nearing 1,000 with 961 confirmed cases of the new variant of the novel coronavirus, the official data states. National Capital Delhi and the financial hub Mumbai have reported an unprecedented increase of 80 per cent in the daily cases in single day. Latest reports coming in from Maharashtra say that the local administration in Mumbai has imposed Section 144 in the Maximum City to tackle the fresh surge. The prohibitions will be in force till January 7.

Watch this space for more on latest lockdowns, restrictions related to Omicron surge from India and around the globe: