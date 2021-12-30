Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: India reports 13,154 new Covid cases today; Omicron tally nears 1,000

After a brief lull, the Covid numbers are showing new surge across India once again. The health bulletin released today shows that 13, 154 new coronavirus infections were detected across the country in the last 24 hours. The national Omicron tally is also nearing 1,000 with 961 confirmed cases of the new variant of the novel coronavirus, the official data states. National Capital Delhi and the financial hub Mumbai have reported an unprecedented increase of 80 per cent in the daily cases in single day. Latest reports coming in from Maharashtra say that the local administration in Mumbai has imposed Section 144 in the Maximum City to tackle the fresh surge. The prohibitions will be in force till January 7.
Watch this space for more on latest lockdowns, restrictions related to Omicron surge from India and around the globe:
Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, December 30 Live News: New Omicron Virus Cases in India Latest Updates, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Live News, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths India Live Count, Omicron Lockdown Live
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he's worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 producing a ‘tsunami’ of cases between them, but he's still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in 2022. Two years after the coronavirus first emerged, top officials with the U.N. health agency cautioned that it's still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that omicron, the latest variant, leads to milder disease. First reported last month in southern Africa, it is already the dominant variant in the United States and parts of Europe. And after 92 of the WHO's 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40 per cent of their populations by the end of this year, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a “new year's resolution” to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70 per cent of countries' populations by the beginning of July. – AP
Bolivia's main cities canceled any public activities for New Year's Eve after the country reached a record 4,939 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number for one day in all the pandemic in the South American nation. The celebrations were called off for the cities of La Paz, Cochabamba and El Alto after local authorities said it would be irresponsible to allow public festivities. – AP
Six people including a 52-year-old man who returned from Uganda were found infected with COVID-19 in the district in random sampling, officials on Wednesday said. ‘Amit Jain who came from Uganda a week before was found infected with Covid-19,’ Dr Bhudeo Singh, the Rapid Response Team In-charge, said. Another two, Amit Pathak (38) and Deepika Chaturvedi (32), who returned from Singapore about two months ago were also found infected with the virus, the official said. All the infected have been home quarantined and the areas they are living in have been converted into containment zones, he said. Some samples, including of those who came from foreign countries, have been sent for Genome sequencing, he added. With the new additions, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 17, the officials said. PTI
More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the US have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year's, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been cancelled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus. – AP
Las Vegas isn't cancelling or scaling back plans for big New Year's gatherings amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, regional public safety and elected leaders said on Wednesday. More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of ticketholders also are expected at a multi-stage outdoor music event beneath a canopy light show at a downtown casino pedestrian mall called the Fremont Street Experience. – AP
Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months. While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is spreading very quickly, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the state-owned Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Bioinformatics Institute here. Of the genome submissions sent to the Munich-headquartered Gisaid, a data science initiative that provides the shared genome platform for Covid, the Omicron strain has comprised between 7 per cent and 27 per cent of new submissions over the past month, up until Tuesday. The figures refer to all continents except Africa. – PTI
Coronavirus infections set new one-day highs in six Canadian provinces Wednesday, prompting several provinces to impose more restrictions in hopes of containing the spread of the omicron variant. The biggest jumps were in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, which are the country's most populous provinces. Quebec reported more than 13,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, Ontario had 10,436 and British Columbia listed 2,944. Manitoba, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador also set new records. Manitoba reported 947 new infections, which broke the previous high of 825 set just a day earlier. Alberta said it had 2,775 and Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312. – AP
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported an over 100 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases in one day. The district recorded 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as compared to 241 on Tuesday, taking the overall infection tally here to 5,73,173, an official said on Thursday. The virus also claimed the life of one more person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,616, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,312, while the death toll has reached 3,320, another official said. PTI
England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team's camp grew to seven confirmed cases. Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus. – AP
The UK is on Thursday marking the one-year anniversary of the approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to protect against COVID-19, also manufactured and administered in India as Covishield as part of a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India (SII). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited the vaccine produced by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by AstraZeneca with helping the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic and saving millions of lives. ‘Our fight against COVID in the UK and around the world would not have been possible without the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine,’ said Johnson. ‘Developed by brilliant scientists at Oxford and delivered on a not-for-profit basis thanks to AstraZeneca, this vaccine has provided 50 million doses to the British public and over 2.5 billion to more than 170 other countries. We can all be incredibly proud of and grateful for a jab that has saved many millions of lives,’ he said. – PTI