Coronavirus Omicron Feb 19 Live Updates: India’s vaccination coverage exceeds 175.03 cr, Over 1.87 cr precaution doses administered so far

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 19 Latest Updates:
India on Friday recorded 22,270 new Coronavirus infections and 325 related deaths, as per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The number of daily Covid cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now. The active case load stands at 2,53,739 which comprises 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The Ministry informed that the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent.
Financial Express brings you the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe. Check out here:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had found four batches of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the troubled Emergent BioSolutions facility that were fit to be shipped outside the United States. The health agency said it does not, however, expect to make any more decisions on the remaining lots of the vaccine manufactured at Emergent's Baltimore facility. (Reuters)
Australia recorded 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, as it readies to welcome international tourists on Monday for the first time in nearly two years. The country, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been gradually reopening since November, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travellers. Once a champion of a zero-COVID strategy, the country has moved to live with the coronavirus in the community, chiefly through high vaccination rates that have resulted in less severe cases and fewer hospitalisations. (Reuters)
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,244 after 44 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 296 after a woman succumbed to the disease on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 44 fresh cases, 14 were registered at Tawang, five each from West Kameng and Namsai, four from Longding, three each from Upper Siang and Capital Complex Region, two each from Lohit and Lower Subansiri, while Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Changlang and Papumpare reported one new case each, the official said. (PTI)
Puducherry logged 30 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, marking a steep fall in number of daily infections. The overall caseload now stood at 1,65,564. The number of fresh cases reported on Saturday was 50. Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that the 30 new cases identified at the end of examination of 1,881 samples were spread over Puducherry 20, Mahe 2 and Karaikal and Yanam regions 4 each. He said the active cases also fell to 495 as against 586 reported on Saturday. (PTI)
US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has announced that he along with his wife and two young children have tested positive for COVID-19 despite best efforts to stay safe and urged fellow Americans to get vaccinated against the deadly disease that has claimed over nine lakh lives in the country. In a series of tweets on Friday, the Indian-American physician said that his 4-year-old daughter last week tested positive for the virus first with fever and sore throat. (PTI)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,000, a health department official said on Saturday. Twenty-eight more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries 9,810, the official said. The archipelago now has 61 active COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. (PTI)
Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 27,746 on Saturday as 51 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 228, they said. While Leh district reported 38 fresh cases, Kargil reported 13, the officials said. Of the total 228 deaths, 168 were in Leh and 60 in Kargil. There are 320 active COVID-19 cases in Leh and 85 in Kargil, the officials said. As many as 62 more people — 51 in Leh and 11 in Kargil — recovered from COVID-19 in Ladakh. With this, the total number of recoveries has increased to 27,113, they said. (PTI)