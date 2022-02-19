Coronavirus Omicron Feb 19 Live Updates: India’s vaccination coverage exceeds 175.03 cr, Over 1.87 cr precaution doses administered so far

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News, Covid-19 Omicron Latest Updates: The Ministry informed that the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 19 Latest Updates:

India on Friday recorded 22,270 new Coronavirus infections and 325 related deaths, as per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The number of daily Covid cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now. The active case load stands at 2,53,739 which comprises 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The Ministry informed that the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent.

Financial Express brings you the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe. Check out here: