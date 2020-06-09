Coronavirus Live: India’s tally goes past 2.56 lakh, 7,200 deaths; situation ‘worsening’ globally warns WHO

India Covid 19 Cases Live Updates, Coronavirus Live Tracker

Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Statewise Tracker, Lockdown 5: Coronavirus cases in India have breached the 2.56-lakh-mark and the death toll stands at 7,200. With over 1.24 lakh people being cured of the highly contagious disease, India’s recovery rate is said to be one of the best in the world. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘worsening’ globally. It said that while the situation in Europe, which witnessed thousands of deaths due to coronavirus in past few months, is improving, American, South Asian and African nations are witnessing high number of cases daily. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are encouraging signs from several countries , but added that ‘complacency’ could be a big threat.