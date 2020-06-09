Coronavirus Live: India’s tally goes past 2.56 lakh, 7,200 deaths; situation ‘worsening’ globally warns WHO

Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Statewise Tracker, Lockdown 5: Coronavirus cases in India have breached the 2.56-lakh-mark and the death toll stands at 7,200. With over 1.24 lakh people being cured of the highly contagious disease, India’s recovery rate is said to be one of the best in the world. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘worsening’ globally. It said that while the situation in Europe, which witnessed thousands of deaths due to coronavirus in past few months, is improving, American, South Asian and African nations are witnessing high number of cases daily. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are encouraging signs from several countries , but added that ‘complacency’ could be a big threat.
Highlights
A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be held through video conferencing, today, as per ANI report.
"45 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore district today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3830. The death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported today," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Chhattisgarh has reported 104 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1197. Number of active cases stand at 858," State Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.
In a shocking revelation, BMC commissioner I S Chahal on Monday admitted that some Mumbai laboratories had delivered swab reports related to coronavirus cases as late as 18 days. Chahal, a senior IAS officer, took over as commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a month ago. Speaking to an English news channel, Chahal said, "When I joined as BMC commissioner, I found that (swab) reports of April 4 were delivered on April 22. Some labs were committing a serious crime by submitting reports 18 days later. They deserved to be punished for late reporting," as per PTI report.
Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday has reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality count in the district to 391, an official release said. The number of cases mounted by 439 to 11,798 in the district. A total of 8 deaths were reported from Thane city, followed by Bhiwandi (6) and Mira Bhayander 4, it stated. Neighbouring Palghar district reported 1,288 new cases. The death toll stood at 44, it said, as per PTI report.
"With the increase in a number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones," Ratan Lal Nath, State Minister, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Amid COVID-19 opening of churches could lead to more problems. So, it has been decided not to open St. Francis Xavier's Church, St. Sebastian's Church and St. Antony's Church in Kochi and we will wait till June 30," Fr. Jerome Chamanikodathu, Vicar, St. Francis Xavier's Church in Kerala, was quoted as saying by ANI.
In Rajasthan, hotels reopened in Jodhpur yesterday following relaxations in lockdown. A hotel owner said,"we have made proper arrangement of hygiene and sanitization for guests. They will be screened at the entry, all the guidelines will be followed," as per ANI report.
On this aspect, there has been a very close collaboration: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Envoy to the US on, "In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders (PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump) also exchanged views on COVID-19, as per ANI report.
In Delhi, people were seen arriving at Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market to make purchases, amid COVID-19 pandemic, as per ANI report.
Converting hotels into hospitals, or converting more non-Covid private hospital beds into Covid ones is certainly possible, but takes time; Delhi also has a big shortage of doctors in government hospitals. | READ MORE HERE