  4. Coronavirus India LIVE Updates Case count rises to 28380 death toll crosses 880 over 6000 cured

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Case count rises to 28,380, death toll crosses 880; over 6000 cured

Updated:Apr 28, 2020 8:39:48 am

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates (State-wise Latest Case Count, Lockdown Extension Updates): There are 28,380 Coronavirus cases in India, including 6361 cured/discharged patients. As many as 886 people have died because of the virus while one patient was migrated.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates (State-wise Latest Case Count, Lockdown Extension Updates): Total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 28,000-mark. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,380 Coronavirus cases in India, including 6361 cured/discharged patients. As many as 886 people have died because of the virus while one patient was migrated.

Now, the Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 29,000-mark even as the Central government finalizing its lockdown strategy. The over-month long pan-India lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. However, chief ministers of the maximum number of states have suggested extension of lockdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Delhi-Haryana-Gurugram, and Delhi-Noida borders have been sealed in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. COVID-19 has created mayhem around the world with 3,040,709 people have been infected by this menace and the total number of deaths mounting to 211,098, as per data shared by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Follow Coronavirus lockdown extension in India Latest News | Coronavirus India LIVE Updates, State/District-wise Coronavirus Case Count, Death Toll, Latest Research, and other related details here.

Live Blog

Coronavirus lockdown Extension in India Latest News | Coronavirus India LIVE Updates, State/District-wise Coronavirus Case Count, Death Toll, Latest Research on Coronavirus Vaccine

Highlights

    08:39 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: COVID-19 cases rise to 29,435

    In India, there are 21632 active coronavirus cases. So far, 934 people have lost their lives due to COVID 19. 6868 COVID-19 patients have recovered and one has been migrated. Total number of coronavirus cases are 29,435, as per the latest data shared by the Union Ministry of Health.

    08:35 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: Police surveillance at Delhi-Gurugram border during COVID 19 lockdown

    Police personnel have been checking passes and identity cards of people to control the movement of vehicles during Coronavirus Lockdown at Delhi-Gurugram border, as per ANI report. Delhi-Haryana border has been closed.

    08:33 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: COVID 19 Plasma Donation Center in Delhi

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the Plasma Donation Center in Narela, yesterday, where 25 people who had recovered from coronavirus, donated their blood plasma to fight coronavirus, as per ANI report.

    08:32 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: Wedding in the times of COVID 19

    In Tripura, the first wedding in the state during the Corona Lockdown was held on April 26 in Udaipur, Gomati district. The couple tied the knot after obtaining conditional permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, as per ANI report.

    08:30 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: Odisha reports 7 new COVID 19 cases; total 118

    "Seven new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 118. Total 37 patients have been cured or recovered. One death has been reported till date," Odisha Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:27 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Cornavirus India update: Centre issues COVID-19 guidelines for home isolation

    The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facilities at their residence will now have the option for home isolation, as per ANI report.

    08:25 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus USA update: America records over 1300 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

    The US has recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally, as per AFP news agency.

    08:22 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus India update: 392 flights operated to fight COVID 19

    392 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 229 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported to date is around 736.00 tons. Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date is over 3,89,100 km. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

    08:20 (IST)28 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus India update: SpiceJet fights COVID 19

    SpiceJet freighter flight has carried 14 tons of COVID-19 related medical and emergency supplies (including thermometers) from Shanghai to Hyderabad.

