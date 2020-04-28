Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Case count rises to 28,380, death toll crosses 880; over 6000 cured

Read Coronavirus India LIVE Updates Here. Image: Reuters

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates (State-wise Latest Case Count, Lockdown Extension Updates): Total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 28,000-mark. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,380 Coronavirus cases in India, including 6361 cured/discharged patients. As many as 886 people have died because of the virus while one patient was migrated.

Now, the Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 29,000-mark even as the Central government finalizing its lockdown strategy. The over-month long pan-India lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. However, chief ministers of the maximum number of states have suggested extension of lockdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Delhi-Haryana-Gurugram, and Delhi-Noida borders have been sealed in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. COVID-19 has created mayhem around the world with 3,040,709 people have been infected by this menace and the total number of deaths mounting to 211,098, as per data shared by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Follow Coronavirus lockdown extension in India Latest News | Coronavirus India LIVE Updates, State/District-wise Coronavirus Case Count, Death Toll, Latest Research, and other related details here.