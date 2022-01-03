Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: Vaccination for 15-18 age group to begin today; India’s Omicron tally crosses 1700 mark

Live

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: Amid the rise in Covid-19 infections and the growing number of Omicron cases, India is all set to begin vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18 from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Dec 25, 2021 announced that the vaccination for the 15-18 year olds will begin from January 3, 2022, while the administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will begin from January 10, 2022. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had informed all state governments that only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered to the beneficiaries in 15-18 age bracket and additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to all States and UTs.

Karnataka’s health department has announced that it plans to vaccinate 31.75 lakh children when the drive to vaccinate children begins today. “The State has targeted 31.75 lakh children in the 15-18 age group. On day-one, we plan to vaccinate six lakh-and-odd in more than 4,000 sessions,” the department said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 3,194 infections to its Covid-19 tally with a positivity rate of 4.59 percent. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people not to panic as most of the patients were either reported to be asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms and did not need hospitalisation. Maharashtra’s health department on Sunday informed that the state recorded 11,877 new Coronavirus cases and 50 Omicron infections. Maharashtra also reported nine fatalities on Sunday, which increased the overall toll to 1,41,542. Karnataka registered 1,187 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday. The health department in its bulletin said that 275 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,890 while the total active cases stood at 10,292.

Keeping in view the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, a few states imposed stricter curbs on Sunday as a precautionary measure. The West Bengal government said that it would restrict flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, to just twice a week. In a press conference, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi also announced that only essential services will be permitted to operate between 10 pm and 5 am in the state till January 15th. The Rajasthan government has also put a cap on the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and has ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8. The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, news agency PTI reported.

