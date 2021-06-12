Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 84,332 new cases, lowest in 70 days

The active cases across the country have also reduced to 10.80 lakh. (Photo Source: PTI)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live: For more than two months now, the Coronavirus cases in India on daily basis were more than 90,000. For the first time in a recent while, the daily number of cases reported in India has gone below this mark as the country reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday. This has taken the overall caseload in India 29,359,155, the data provided by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. On Friday, India had recorded 91,702 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The active cases across the country have also reduced to 10.80 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 121,311 people recovered from the deadly infection while 4,002 people succumbed to it. In India, the government data indicates a total of 367,081 people have died so far due to the infection. On Friday, an 8 per cent decline in daily cases was recorded ever since the second Covid-19 wave peaked on May 7.

Meanwhile, the ICMR is expected to start national-level sero surveys soon in order to assess the spread of Covid-19. All states as well as Union Territories are also advised to conduct them on their own level.

