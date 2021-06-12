Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 84,332 new cases, lowest in 70 days

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live: For more than two months now, the Coronavirus cases in India on daily basis were more than 90,000. For the first time in a recent while, the daily number of cases reported in India has gone below this mark as the country reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday. This has taken the overall caseload in India 29,359,155, the data provided by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. On Friday, India had recorded 91,702 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The active cases across the country have also reduced to 10.80 lakh.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 121,311 people recovered from the deadly infection while 4,002 people succumbed to it. In India, the government data indicates a total of 367,081 people have died so far due to the infection. On Friday, an 8 per cent decline in daily cases was recorded ever since the second Covid-19 wave peaked on May 7.
Meanwhile, the ICMR is expected to start national-level sero surveys soon in order to assess the spread of Covid-19. All states as well as Union Territories are also advised to conduct them on their own level.
Highlights
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,850 as 358 more people tested positive for the infection while five new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 138, a senior health official said on Saturday. The fresh coronavirus deaths were reported from Changlang, Namsai, Tawang and East Siang districts and all the patients were undergoing treatment at various health facilities, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With the fresh cases, the infection tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,67,081 with 4,002 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. (PTI)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,233, a health official said on Saturday. Of the 36 new cases, 30 were detected during contact tracing and six have travel history. (PTI)
With the addition of 413 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,23,970, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of 42 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,180. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.94 per cent now, he added. (PTI)
The United States is helping India in its time of need amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 infections just like it extended help when the hospitals here were strained due to the pandemic, an official in the Joe Biden Administration has told lawmakers. With the support of the Defence Department, USAID has airlifted critical medical supplies, Jeremy M. Konyndyk the Executive Director of COVID-19 Task Force Office of the Administrator, USAID, told a House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact. (PTI)
Officials declared Chicago fully reopened on Friday, ending a requirement that people wear face masks in most indoor places and lifting capacity limits intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Chicago sometimes veered from the state's restrictions and opted to be stricter or more lenient than the state required. But city officials decided to join the rest of Illinois in lifting restrictions Friday, nearly 15 months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the first stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases began to rise. (AP)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19. (PTI)