Coronavirus Latest Updates: Amid Lockdown Extension, India records highest one-day jump; total cases 37,336

Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates (State-Wise), Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News

Coronavirus India Live Updates (State-Wise), Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is inching towards the 40,000-mark. The last 24 hours have recorded the biggest spike in the number of cases. According to the Health Ministry data, 2293 new cases, 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has gone up to 37,336 including 26,167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and 1218 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown by two weeks from May 4, with a new set of guidelines to be functional for different zones and hotspots.

Check Coronavirus in India LIVE updates, Coronavirus India Latest News, Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News, Lockdown Guideline Explainer Here