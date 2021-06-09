Covid India Live Updates: Modi govt’s new vaccine policy will cost Rs 50,000 crore to exchequer, says report

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to auto-rickshaw drivers outside the railway station in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus cases in India, Covid19 Live, Unlock Latest News June 9 Live Updates: What’s the cost of vaccinating India’s billion? An Indian Express report puts the number at Rs 50,000. This is also a conservative estimate. As the nation moves to the next phase of the Covid battle, the economic cost of the pandemic is something that the authorities must deal with. While the cost of the vaccination drive is the immediate concerns, other factors such as providing food grain supply to the economically backward class till Diwali will also put a strain on the national exchequer. The RBI has already spoken about the contraction of the Indian economy. Given the challenges related to the contagion, the world will be closely watching how the second-most populous country on the planet stages a turnaround. As the cities return to normalcy with the new unlock process, here are the latest corona updates from India and around the world: