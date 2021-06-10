  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus cases in India Live Updates 72 hours into unlock has India already forgotten horrors on second wave?

Coronavirus cases in India Live Updates: 72 hours into unlock, has India already forgotten horrors on second wave?

Updated: June 10, 2021 8:24:49 am

Covid LIVE Tracker: With the vaccination rate still very low in comparison with the desired target, such crowding may aggravate the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus in India Live, Covid Unlock LivePassengers inside a metro as the service resumed after unlocking process of Covid-19 lockdown began in a phased manner in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Live News, Coronavirus cases in India today, Unlock Live Tracker: Be it sabzi mandis (vegetable market) of Varanasi or bazaars of Bihar, the crowded scenes show how people have simply forgotten the horrors of the second wave of the coronavirus. With the vaccination rate still very low in comparison with the desired target, such crowding may aggravate the spread of the virus. Because remember the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Unlocking the economy is the need of the hour yet the irresponsible behaviour on part of the public may just bring back the devastation once again! Have we not learnt our lessons yet? Follow FE Online’s coronavirus live blog to see the latest and verified updates from India and around the world:

Coronavirus Cases in India Unlock Live News June 10, Covid Vaccination Live Coronavirus India Lockdown, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live, Corona Cases in India in Last 24 Hours, Coronavirus Night Curfew in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, UP, MP, Bihar, Noida, Ghaziabad

    08:24 (IST)10 Jun 2021
    Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases LIVE Tracker: Modi govt may seek fresh vaccine prices from makers, report

    Good morning and welcome to FE Online's live blog of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the June 21st launch or rather relaunch of the mass vaccination drive, there's a buzz on new price negotiations between the Modi govt and the vaccine producers. An Indian Express report says that the govt may look for a fresh price band. At present, both the Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech provide each dose for Rs 150 to the Centre. This procurement price may be revised, the report says. The new vaccination plan will cost Rs 50,000 crore. 

