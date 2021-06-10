Coronavirus cases in India Live Updates: 72 hours into unlock, has India already forgotten horrors on second wave?

Passengers inside a metro as the service resumed after unlocking process of Covid-19 lockdown began in a phased manner in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Live News, Coronavirus cases in India today, Unlock Live Tracker: Be it sabzi mandis (vegetable market) of Varanasi or bazaars of Bihar, the crowded scenes show how people have simply forgotten the horrors of the second wave of the coronavirus. With the vaccination rate still very low in comparison with the desired target, such crowding may aggravate the spread of the virus. Because remember the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Unlocking the economy is the need of the hour yet the irresponsible behaviour on part of the public may just bring back the devastation once again! Have we not learnt our lessons yet? Follow FE Online’s coronavirus live blog to see the latest and verified updates from India and around the world: