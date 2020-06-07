Coronavirus Live: Highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in India, death toll now 6,929

Coronavirus India Latest Updates, Lockdown 5 Live News

Coronavirus India Live Updates, COVID-19 Tracker: With the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases, India’s total tally has now reached 2,46,628. The number of active cases is now 1,20,406, while 1,19,293 have been cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare latest data said on Sunday. The country reported 287 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 6,929. With over 2.44 lakh COVID-19 positive cases, India has now overtaken Spain as the fifth worst-affected country by the highly contagious disease. The US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the other countries which have recorded more cases that India. However, the rate of recovery among Coronavirus patients is of the best in India. The current recovery rate is at 48.20 per cent. As per a PTI report, top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – account for nearly half of the Coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with over 82,000 cases and the national capital Delhi has more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is currently on the second spot with nearly 29,000 people testing positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, health ministry health experts have claimed that the Coronavirus pandemic may be over in India by mid-September. They used the Bailey’s mathematical model to draw the projection. The analysis, published in the online journal Epidemiology International, has been done by Dr Anil Kumar, Deputy director General (Public Health) in the DGHS, and Rupali Roy, Deputy Assistant Director (Leprosy) DGHS in the health ministry, news agency PTI reported.