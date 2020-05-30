Coronavirus Live Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India rise to 1,73,763; over 82,000 cured

Coronavirus India latest updates: Total cases in India is 1,73,763.

Coronavirus India News, Lockdown Extension Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 1.73,763 with over 82,000 patients cured or discharged. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country is now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths.

ALSO READ | Lockdown Extension 5.0 News

Read Live Updates on Coronavirus cases in India, Lockdown extension, and Coronavirus vaccine news