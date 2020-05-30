  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus Live Updates Total COVID-19 cases in India rise to 173763 over 82000 cured

Coronavirus Live Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India rise to 1,73,763; over 82,000 cured

By: |
Updated:May 30, 2020 9:58:05 am

Coronavirus Pandemic India News, Lockdown Extension Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 1.73,763 with over 82,000 patients cured or discharged.

coronavirus lockdown 5.0 live updatesCoronavirus India latest updates: Total cases in India is 1,73,763.

Coronavirus India News, Lockdown Extension Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 1.73,763 with over 82,000 patients cured or discharged. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country is now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths.

    09:50 (IST)30 May 2020
    Coronavirus cases in India: Highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases

    Coronavirus cases in India: Highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

