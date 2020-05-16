Coronavirus Live Updates: India crosses China with over 85,000 COVID-19 cases; new lockdown rules likely today

The government is likely to offer some relaxations in Lockdown

4.0 (Representational image)

Coronavirus, COVID-19 state-wise news, Lockdown 4 Rules: With over 85,000 cases, India has overtaken China in terms of number of people affected by the Coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry said that over 27,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus which first originated in the China in last December. The death toll in the country has risen to over 2,600.

India has been under lockdown since March 25. It has been extended twice – first till May 3 and then till May 17. The Modi government is likely to extend the lockdown further, however, reports say that Lockdownn 4.0 will be different from previous ones as the government looks to offer some relaxations. After special trains, the domestic airline services may be resumed with prescribed norms.

As far as the world in concerned, more than 44 lakh people have been affected by the deadly virus. Over 3 lakh people have succumbed to the disease so far. The United States has been the worst-affected with more than 14 lakh cases and over 87,000 deaths. Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are some of the other countries which have been affected the most.

