Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID19 cases near 12,000, death toll 392; 170 districts in red zone

Updated:Apr 16, 2020 8:16:18 am

Coronavirus India Latest News: Maharashtra has the most number of cases - 2,687 and Delhi is on the second spot with 1,561 cases.

coronavirus live updates, covid19, hotspots, lockdownThe government has identified 170 hotspots across the country including all six metros. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus India Latest News Today: The number of Coronavirus positive cases is nearing the 12,000-mark in India. As many as 11, 933 cases of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far, death toll currently stands at 392. The number of those who have recovered from the infections is 1,344, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has the most number of cases – 2,687 and Delhi is on the second spot with 1,561 cases. Meanwhile, the Centre has released a list of 170 ‘hotspot districts’ which includes six metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Cities such as Jaipur and Agra are also in the list of places where number Coronavirus patients was high. The government said that out of the 170 hotspots, 47 shows cluster outbreaks.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown which started March 25. Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a 21-day lockdown till April 14, however, it was extended till May 3 now virus cases continue to surge across the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that it supports India’s proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision,” news agency PTI quoted Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, saying during a press conference in Washington.

Check Coronavirus in India Live Updates, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus Lockdown India News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today and other related details here.

Live Blog

Coronavirus in India Live Updates, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus Lockdown India News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today

Highlights

    08:16 (IST)16 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus India update: WHO backs India's fight against COVID 19

    "Health Ministry of India and World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia initiated a systematic engagement of WHO's national polio surveillance network and other field staff, for India's COVID-19 response, tapping into best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio," Director-General of WHO was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:12 (IST)16 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus USA update: America likely 'passed the peak' on COVID 19 cases, says Donald Trump

    US President Donald Trump has said that the US has likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases, as per AFP news agency.

    08:10 (IST)16 Apr 2020
    Coronavirus USA update: America records around 2,600 COVID 19 deaths

    The United States has recorded nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University reports, as per AFP news agency.

