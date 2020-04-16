Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID19 cases near 12,000, death toll 392; 170 districts in red zone

The government has identified 170 hotspots across the country including all six metros. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus India Latest News Today: The number of Coronavirus positive cases is nearing the 12,000-mark in India. As many as 11, 933 cases of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far, death toll currently stands at 392. The number of those who have recovered from the infections is 1,344, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has the most number of cases – 2,687 and Delhi is on the second spot with 1,561 cases. Meanwhile, the Centre has released a list of 170 ‘hotspot districts’ which includes six metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Cities such as Jaipur and Agra are also in the list of places where number Coronavirus patients was high. The government said that out of the 170 hotspots, 47 shows cluster outbreaks.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown which started March 25. Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a 21-day lockdown till April 14, however, it was extended till May 3 now virus cases continue to surge across the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that it supports India’s proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision,” news agency PTI quoted Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, saying during a press conference in Washington.

