Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 3.46 lakh new cases, 2,624 deaths in 24 hours; Oxygen Express train reaches UP

Following a record spike in coronavirus cases, several states are facing an acute shortage of oxygen. (File Photo)

Covid-19 Cases and Death Count in India Live Updates: India recorded over 3 lakh Covdi-19 cases for the third consecutive day. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total Covid tally of India has reached 1,66,10481. The country has so far reported 1,89,544 deaths.

Following a record spike in coronavirus cases, several states are facing an acute shortage of oxygen. Many hospitals were sending SOS as they were struggling with dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, following which the railways decided to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. A train with three tankers of liquid medical oxygen reached Uttar Pradesh this morning.

“Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow around 6.30 am while one truck was offloaded in Varanasi. Each truck has a capacity of containing 15,000 litres of medical oxygen,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers of the country. He also held a meeting with chief ministers of high-burden states. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Kerala, were among those who attended the meeting.