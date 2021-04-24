Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 3.46 lakh new cases, 2,624 deaths in 24 hours; Oxygen Express train reaches UP

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live, Covid-19 Cases in India Live News: With this, the total Covid tally of India has reached 1,66,10481. The country has so far reported 1,89,544 deaths.
Following a record spike in coronavirus cases, several states are facing an acute shortage of oxygen. (File Photo)
Covid-19 Cases and Death Count in India Live Updates: India recorded over 3 lakh Covdi-19 cases for the third consecutive day. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total Covid tally of India has reached 1,66,10481. The country has so far reported 1,89,544 deaths.
Following a record spike in coronavirus cases, several states are facing an acute shortage of oxygen. Many hospitals were sending SOS as they were struggling with dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, following which the railways decided to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. A train with three tankers of liquid medical oxygen reached Uttar Pradesh this morning.
“Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow around 6.30 am while one truck was offloaded in Varanasi. Each truck has a capacity of containing 15,000 litres of medical oxygen,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers of the country. He also held a meeting with chief ministers of high-burden states. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Kerala, were among those who attended the meeting.
At least 104 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 30,151, an official said. The death toll remained at 381 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said. The fresh cases include 41 from Imphal West, 30 from Imphal East, 11 from Churachandpur, seven from Ukhrul, three each from Bishnupur and Kakching, two each from Chandel, Kangpokpi, Kamjong and Senapati, one from Thoubal districts. Twenty-seven people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,180, the official said. (PTI)
Depressed over having tested positive for COVID-19, a 51-year-old Delhi resident allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a private hospital here, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday. The hospital is located in Sector 27, they said. "The man was depressed as he was suffering from coronavirus. This is why he took the extreme step," a senior police officer said, citing interaction with the deceased's family. (PTI)
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,715 as the state reported a record number of 106 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday. Altogether, 7,595 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,84,951, it said. Jharkhand now has 40,942 active cases, while 1,42,294 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. Of the fresh fatalities, 53 were reported from Ranchi and 14 from East Singhbhum, it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. (PTI)