Coronavirus Omicron LIVE: ‘Not against vaccination but…’ – Tennis great Djokovic’s anti-jab stance

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News, February 15 Covid-19 India, World Live Tracker: The Omicron-led third wave in India is receding with each passing day. The country recorded 27, 409 new Covid19 infections on Tuesday, which was a lower in terms of day-on-day comparison. The fatality tally also remains steady with 347 Covid deaths registered in the span of 1 day. More importantly, the active cases have declined significantly. The morning bulletin released on Tuesday morning showed that India has at present 4,23,127 active coronavirus cases. February 15 is the ninth consecutive day when the country has seen less than one lakh daily Covid cases. The national recovery rate has also improved. The official data suggests that the national recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent.
Watch this space for more Covid news, studies and more:
Coronavirus India Live: New Coronavirus Cases in India State Wise Live Updates, Coronavirus India Statistics, Covid-19 Prevention Tips, Covid-19 Daily Deaths Live, Omicron News, India school reopening live news
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,066 on Tuesday as 62 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 13 new cases, followed by eight each in Tawang and Longding. Arunachal Pradesh now has 539 active cases, while 63,233 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 152 in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no fresh fatality was recorded. – PTI
South Korea reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a month Tuesday as U.S. health authorities advised Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a fast-developing omicron surge. The 61 deaths reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday was the highest daily tally since the 74 reported on Jan. 19, when the country was emerging from an outbreak driven by the delta variant. AP
A major Chinese high-tech industry centre limited some highway access on Tuesday after detecting new COVID-19 cases, while epidemic control measures, including mass testing, affected the local operations of overseas firms such as Robert Bosch GmbH.The city of Suzhou – a trading, commercial and industrial hub in the eastern province of Jiangsu – reported eight domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Monday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.The highly transmissible Omicron variant was detected among the cases, a Suzhou official said on Monday, without specifying the number of Omicron cases. Reuters
India reports 27,409 fresh COVID cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours – ANI