Coronavirus Omicron LIVE: ‘Not against vaccination but…’ – Tennis great Djokovic’s anti-jab stance

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News, February 15 Covid-19 India, World Live Tracker: The Omicron-led third wave in India is receding with each passing day. The country recorded 27, 409 new Covid19 infections on Tuesday, which was a lower in terms of day-on-day comparison. The fatality tally also remains steady with 347 Covid deaths registered in the span of 1 day. More importantly, the active cases have declined significantly. The morning bulletin released on Tuesday morning showed that India has at present 4,23,127 active coronavirus cases. February 15 is the ninth consecutive day when the country has seen less than one lakh daily Covid cases. The national recovery rate has also improved. The official data suggests that the national recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent.

