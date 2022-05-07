Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: India continues to see steady uptick in new Covid-19 infections with National Capital Delhi recording over 1,000 cases consistently. The health bulletin released by the Centre shows that India detected 3,805 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. In terms of Covid deaths, the country registered 22 coronavirus-related fatalities. Out of these, 20 were reported from Kerala.
Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Health ministers of different states who attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) have slammed WHO for its estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is “baseless” and “intended to show the country in a poor light”. – PTI
China's capital Beijing kicked off a fresh round of mass testing for COVID-19 on Saturday and shut more bus routes and metro stations, as it seeks to avert the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been locked down for over a month. – Reuters
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. PTI
One new COVID-19 case was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 14 days, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,036, a health bulletin said on Saturday.The new infection was detected during contact tracing, it said. The previous infection was reported on April 23 and the patient was cured on April 30. PTI