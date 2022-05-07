scorecardresearch

Coronavirus in India Live News: India inches closer to 4,000-mark as regions see fresh surge

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Prevention, Cases and Deaths Live, Covid-19 4th Wave Live Tracker May 7 Updates: National Capital Delhi continues to report more than 1,000 cases.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Coronavirus India Live Updates May 7 News
Covid19 Latest News: Despite fresh spike in the coronavirus cases, India is seeing far lesser number of Covid fatalities in comparison with the last Covid wave. (Reuters file photo)
Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: India continues to see steady uptick in new Covid-19 infections with National Capital Delhi recording over 1,000 cases consistently. The health bulletin released by the Centre shows that India detected 3,805 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. In terms of Covid deaths, the country registered 22 coronavirus-related fatalities. Out of these, 20 were reported from Kerala.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe:

Coronavirus (Covid-19) 4th Wave India Live Updates

12:27 (IST) 7 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: WHO Covid death report ‘baseless’, attempt to ‘tarnish’ India’s image, say health ministers

Health ministers of different states who attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) have slammed WHO for its estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is “baseless” and “intended to show the country in a poor light”. – PTI

11:42 (IST) 7 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Beijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests

China's capital Beijing kicked off a fresh round of mass testing for COVID-19 on Saturday and shut more bus routes and metro stations, as it seeks to avert the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been locked down for over a month. – Reuters

11:19 (IST) 7 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 190 crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. PTI

11:03 (IST) 7 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans after fortnight

One new COVID-19 case was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 14 days, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,036, a health bulletin said on Saturday.The new infection was detected during contact tracing, it said. The previous infection was reported on April 23 and the patient was cured on April 30. PTI