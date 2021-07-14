Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Kappa cases in Rajasthan; focus on UP after Uttarakhand cancels Kanwar Yatra

A fisherman receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine during ‘Vaccination on boat’ programme in West Bengal’s Bali Island. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 14 Live Updates, Delta, Delta Plus Live: Uttarakhand has finally decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra after the Indian Medical Association said that holding such an event will have devastating impacts. Now, the focus is the Yogi Adityanath government to see whether Uttar Pradesh will also follow the suit or not. Experts fear that politics may eclipse health concerns. After the mega event of Kumbh 2021, which proved to be a super spreader and fuelled numerous Covid cases in the second wave, Haridwar was scheduled to witness lakhs of young men and some women for Kanwar Yatra 2021. The Indian Medical association has once again warned of the third wave of the coronavirus. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that organising any kind of events should be avoided right now. It should be noted that both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are set to go to polls next year. Meanwhile, reports from Rajasthan say that 11 cases of Kappa variant of coronavirus have been detected.

