Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Kappa cases in Rajasthan; focus on UP after Uttarakhand cancels Kanwar Yatra

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 14 Live Updates, Delta, Delta Plus Live: Uttarakhand has finally decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra after the Indian Medical Association said that holding such an event will have devastating impacts. Now, the focus is the Yogi Adityanath government to see whether Uttar Pradesh will also follow the suit or not. Experts fear that politics may eclipse health concerns. After the mega event of Kumbh 2021, which proved to be a super spreader and fuelled numerous Covid cases in the second wave, Haridwar was scheduled to witness lakhs of young men and some women for Kanwar Yatra 2021. The Indian Medical association has once again warned of the third wave of the coronavirus. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that organising any kind of events should be avoided right now. It should be noted that both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are set to go to polls next year. Meanwhile, reports from Rajasthan say that 11 cases of Kappa variant of coronavirus have been detected.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments on coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe:
Highlights
China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 13, down from 29 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.One of the cases was a local transmission in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which has imposed strict controls after a new outbreak in the border city of Ruili last week.The National Health Commission said a further 9 new asymptomatic cases were found on Tuesday, versus 22 a day earlier. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its confirmed case numbers.As of July 13, China has recorded 92,119 COVID-19 cases, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with leading the government's pandemic response, defended his role on Wednesday after criticism over his handling of lockdown measures on bars and restaurants.Nishimura, asked whether he intends to resign, said his "responsibility was in preventing infections and ensuring an economic recovery".Nishimura had caused an uproar last week after suggesting that banks put pressure on restaurants and bars which defy the government's lockdown measures, and that beverage makers stop doing trade with them. He has since taken back the suggestions. - Reuters
The Guatemalan government has declared a "state of prevention" for the entire country, limiting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, after a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases last week.Mass events were suspended for several months during the start of the epidemic to avoid crowds, but restrictions had eased since September as the impoverished Central American nation began to reopen its economy.Guatemala reported 3,000 new infections of COVID-19 last Thursday, its highest number of infections in a single day.So far, Guatemala has recorded 322,120 cases and 9,756 deaths. Only 5.1% of its population has received at least one dose of the vaccines that are available in the country. – Reuters
South Korea on Wednesday tightened social distancing curbs across most of the country to try to combat its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus after new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks to 1,615.Amid growing concerns over the more contagious Delta variant and a stagnating vaccine rollout, the latest daily tally easily surpassed the previous record - last Friday's 1,378. Cluster infections have spread rapidly around the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas fuelled by the Delta variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said from Thursday the government would tighten distancing rules across most of the country, with the exception of some southern regions, to Level 2 on the country's four-level scale. - Reuters
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,548 to 3,738,683, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,287, the tally showed. - Reuters
Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's largest city.New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier."It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday."We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have."Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community.Berejiklian has repeatedly said that the lockdown, in place since June 26, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero. - Reuters
Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said.Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records.Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, the sources said.Fosun is BioNTech SE's sales agent for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. - Reuters
Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines had returned to the city-state after a 40-year-old passenger was suspected to have contracted COVID-19. "On July 13, the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.It said the passenger tested positive to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard and had been conveyed to hospital for further confirmatory testing. – Reuters
The COVID-19 curve in the US is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states -- Maine and South Dakota -- reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks. "It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis. - AP
The United States has said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations. "We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India. In recent week, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. - PTI
Welcome to FE Online’s Covid19 live coverage. Before you begin the day, here’s what you need to know.