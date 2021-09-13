Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: How high vaccination rate helped India in accelerating Covid recovery

Passengers wait in queues to give swab samples for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India’s Covid numbers are showing a marked improvement across all categories. Kerala, the epicentre of the latest corona outbreak, has also reported a decline of nearly 20 per cent in terms of daily caseload in the week. The government data shows that in over 11 states, there are just 200 Covid-19 patients as of Sunday i.e September 12. In terms of the active cases, the country saw a dip of 26,000 infections in the last seven days.

Another encouraging sign is the positivity rate hovering near zero in states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar, the official data shows. All this is largely due to brisk pace of vaccination. As per the CoWin data on September 12, over 74 crore eligible beneficiaries have received the Covid jabs since the mass vaccination drive began on January 16. The Covid shots are the way forward, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said. During an event on Sunday, Sitharaman said that the vaccines against coronavirus is the ‘medicine Indian economy needs’.

Here are latest COvid updates from India and around the globe: