Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: How high vaccination rate helped India in accelerating Covid recovery

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India’s Covid numbers are showing a marked improvement across all categories. Kerala, the epicentre of the latest corona outbreak, has also reported a decline of nearly 20 per cent in terms of daily caseload in the week. The government data shows that in over 11 states, there are just 200 Covid-19 patients as of Sunday i.e September 12. In terms of the active cases, the country saw a dip of 26,000 infections in the last seven days.
Another encouraging sign is the positivity rate hovering near zero in states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar, the official data shows. All this is largely due to brisk pace of vaccination. As per the CoWin data on September 12, over 74 crore eligible beneficiaries have received the Covid jabs since the mass vaccination drive began on January 16. The Covid shots are the way forward, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said. During an event on Sunday, Sitharaman said that the vaccines against coronavirus is the ‘medicine Indian economy needs’.
New Zealand reported an increase in new coronavirus cases on Monday, all in its largest city Auckland which is struggling to control the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend.The latest cases were released ahead of a announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 0400 GMT on whether the social restrictions in place in Auckland would be eased or extended.The new cases take the number of confirmed cases in the new outbreak to 955, most of which have been in Auckland.New Zealand had been largely virus-free for months until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17. – Reuters
The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease.Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some restrictions for the state's 8 million residents once two-dose vaccination rates hit 70%, expected to be around the middle of next month. So far, about 46% of the state's adult population has been fully vaccinated, above the national average of 42%."For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated people do when we hit 80%," Berejiklian said at a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital. – Reuters