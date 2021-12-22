Corona LIVE: India’s Omicron tally crosses 200 mark, Centre tells states to activate ‘war rooms’

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: India detected 6,317 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Wednesday’s health bulletin said. The official data says that India has now 213 Omicron cases with most being reported from Delhi. While the total number of active cases remain at 78, 190, it is the Covid deaths that are new sign of worry. As against 132 fatalities on Tuesday, India saw 317 people succumbing to coronavirus-related complications. Meanwhile, in a departure from ‘Omicron is a mild variant’ stance, the Centre has now asked the states to ‘activate war rooms’ in the much probable eventuality of Omicron wave of infections. The local officials have also been directed to reintroduce night curfews wherever necessary.
Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe
Germany announced new restrictions Tuesday that will begin after Christmas to slow the spread of the new omicron variant, rules that will fall short of a full lockdown but will include contact restrictions even for vaccinated people. “I can understand anyone who doesn't want to hear about the coronavirus, mutations and new virus variants,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference Tuesday evening. “But we cannot and must not turn a blind eye to this next wave.” Among the new rules are limiting private gatherings to 10 people, closing nightclubs nationwide and having large events like soccer matches held without an in-person audience. The restrictions will go into effect nationwide on December 28, although states can implement the measures sooner. AP
Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. In remarks Tuesday at the White House, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival of the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated. His pleas are not political, he emphasized. He noted that former President Donald Trump has gotten his booster shot, and he said it's Americans' “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated. “It's the only responsible thing to do,” the president said. “Omicron is serious and potentially deadly business for unvaccinated people.” – AP
Chicago will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday. Lightfoot said the requirement will take effect Jan. 3, and will apply to places in the nation's third-largest city where food and beverages are served – including sport and entertainment venues – and fitness centers. It doesn't apply to people getting takeout, who stay in a businesses for 10 minutes or less. Lightfoot said the measure is necessary because of a surge in cases and hospitalizations, with Chicago seeing numbers at levels similar to before vaccines were available. Chicago is reporting an average of about 1,700 cases per day, up from about 300 per day just weeks ago, she said.: “To be clear, I have not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020,” Lightfoot said. She also urged people to get vaccinated, saying it's the only way for life to return to some kind of normalcy and the best way to save lives. AP