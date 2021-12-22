Corona LIVE: India’s Omicron tally crosses 200 mark, Centre tells states to activate ‘war rooms’

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 22 Omicron Live News: The official data says that India has now 213 Omicron cases with most being reported from Delhi. While the total number of active cases remain at 78, 190, it is the Covid deaths that are new sign of worry

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: India detected 6,317 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Wednesday’s health bulletin said. The official data says that India has now 213 Omicron cases with most being reported from Delhi. While the total number of active cases remain at 78, 190, it is the Covid deaths that are new sign of worry. As against 132 fatalities on Tuesday, India saw 317 people succumbing to coronavirus-related complications. Meanwhile, in a departure from ‘Omicron is a mild variant’ stance, the Centre has now asked the states to ‘activate war rooms’ in the much probable eventuality of Omicron wave of infections. The local officials have also been directed to reintroduce night curfews wherever necessary.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe