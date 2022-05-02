scorecardresearch

Corona LIVE: Noida imposes Sec 144 amid fresh Covid spike; SC says this on mandatory vaccination

Go to Live Updates Coronavirus Pandemic May 2 Latest News: India logged over three thousand new Covid cases for fourth consecutive day. At 3,157 fresh infections, there was a marginal drop in Monday tally, the health bulletin shows. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said that nobody can be ‘forced’ to take the Covid jab even […]

Written by FE Online
Updated:
coronavirus live news
People line up to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the vaccination site at Taipei Main Station in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters photo )
Coronavirus Pandemic May 2 Latest News: India logged over three thousand new Covid cases for fourth consecutive day. At 3,157 fresh infections, there was a marginal drop in Monday tally, the health bulletin shows. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said that nobody can be ‘forced’ to take the Covid jab even as it lauded the national Covid vaccination programme.

Here are the latest Covid updates:

12:09 (IST) 2 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Setback for Shanghai’s COVID battle

China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of its people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. Reuters

11:32 (IST) 2 May 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: India sees jump in active cases

Active Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 19,500 in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, despite a dip in the daily infections.