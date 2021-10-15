Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India’s temple run and impending third wave

Devotees stand in queues to offer prayers at Budhiya Mata temple during the Navratri festival, in Gorakhpur. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India is on the track to complete 100 crore vaccinations in the next 3-4 days. While this is good news in terms of Covid management, the probable festive surge may add new worry. Since July this year, health experts and the Centre have been warning about the third wave of coronavirus infections. All along, it was a case of ‘when’. So, the big question is – will India see the third wave soon? We will know the answer in the next 15-20 days. Generally, there has always been a case of festive surge soon after any large public movement and the Navratris are no different. While a lot was said about Covid protocols, social media is flooded with updates from maskless people crowding temples and pooja pandals. With several breakthrough cases and a double vaccinated population still under 40 per cent, we are still not out of woods yet.

Here are the latest updates from India and around the globe: