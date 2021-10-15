Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India’s temple run and impending third wave

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India is on the track to complete 100 crore vaccinations in the next 3-4 days. While this is good news in terms of Covid management, the probable festive surge may add new worry. Since July this year, health experts and the Centre have been warning about the third wave of coronavirus infections. All along, it was a case of ‘when’. So, the big question is – will India see the third wave soon? We will know the answer in the next 15-20 days. Generally, there has always been a case of festive surge soon after any large public movement and the Navratris are no different. While a lot was said about Covid protocols, social media is flooded with updates from maskless people crowding temples and pooja pandals. With several breakthrough cases and a double vaccinated population still under 40 per cent, we are still not out of woods yet.
Here are the latest updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
India reports 16,862 new COVID cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,40,37,592Active cases: 2,03,678Total recoveries: 3,33,82,100Death toll: 4,51,814
Total Vaccination: 97,14,38,553 (30,26,483 in last 24 hrs)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,640, a health department official said on Friday. The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Two more persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,501. The Union Territory now has 10 active cases. The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests. - PTI
The Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinise Merck's pill to treat COVID-19. The November 30 meeting means US regulators likely won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signalling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, although the FDA is not required to follow their advice. Three IV antibody drugs have been authorised since last year but they are expensive, hard to produce and require specialty equipment and health professionals to deliver. If authorised, Merck's drug, molnupiravir, would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery. - AP
South Korea said on Friday it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a 'living with COVID-19' strategy amid rising vaccination levels.A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual return to normalcy https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-planning-live-more-normally-with-covid-19-after-october-2021-09-08 in the long term, eventually lifting sweeping restrictions and reopening the economy in November on the expectation that 80% of the adult population will be fully vaccinated.From Monday, the government will allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people, and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues like restaurants, cafes and cinemas, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting.In the Seoul area, gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed if a group includes four fully vaccinated people, and in other regions, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather. - Reuters
The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa's most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday.Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said on Oct. 5 the country had confirmation that it would receive 3.57 million doses of Pfizer vaccines within the next two weeks.The shipment arrived on Thursday at the airport in the capital, Abuja, AIT Television reported. Nigerian and U.S. health authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.In August, Nigeria received 4 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government.The West African country has been exploring options to acquire or purchase vaccines through the COVAX facility to enable it to inoculate at least 70% of its population. - Reuters
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria hovered near record levels on Friday, even as authorities look set to lift lockdown restrictions next week in Melbourne, the state capital, as the state nears a key vaccination milestone.A total of 2,179 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, down from a record 2,297 a day earlier. State Premier Daniel Andrews has said some curbs will ease next week as Victoria's double-dose vaccination levels race towards the 70% mark from 63% now.Australia had stayed largely virus-free for most of this year until a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant spread across its southeast from late June, forcing a months-long lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.Canberra, the national capital, on Friday exited its more than two-month lockdown, allowing cafes, pubs and gyms to reopen with strict social distancing rules. – Reuters
Sydney will end its COVID-19 quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers from Nov. 1, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday, foreshadowing the full return of overseas travel after more than 19 months.Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to only citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense."We want people back, we are leading the nation out of the pandemic ... we are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world," Perrottet told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.The federal government's reopening plans unveiled in July proposed abolishing caps on returning vaccinated Australians and a gradual reopening of international travel with safe countries once full vaccination rates reach 80%. – Reuters
New Zealand reported 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, with all in locked-down Auckland, as the country readies for a mass immunisation drive on Saturday when it hopes to administer a record 100,000 vaccine doses.Auckland, the country's largest city, entered into a lockdown in mid-August to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant, with officials looking to end the strict restrictions when full vaccination rates reach 90%.About 2.6 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 62% of the eligible population.New Zealand, which had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, is now looking to live with COVID-19 through higher inoculations. It reported 71 cases on Thursday, the biggest rise in six weeks. – Reuters