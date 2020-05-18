Coronavirus Live News: Lockdown 4.0 from today; total COVID-19 cases over 91,000

Coronavirus India latest updates state-wise: Read all details

Coronavirus India Latest News Updates (state wise): Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 91,000-mark and COVID 19 death tally is nearing 2900 even as Lockdown 4.0 has been extended in the country. There are 53,946 active coronavirus cases, 34,108 have been cured, 2871 COVID 19 positive patients have died and one has been migrated, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Lockdown 4.0 guidelines have been announced by the central government. Now, power has been given to the state governments to mark Red Zone, Green Zone and Orange Zone. Several states including Delhi will announce its lockdown measures today. Delhi metro and flights won’t be run, as per the Central lockdown 4.0 guidelines. Around the world, there are close to 48 lakh coronavirus cases with over 3.15 lakh Covid 19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

