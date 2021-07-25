Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India reports 39,472 new Covid-19 cases, 535 deaths in past 24 hours

As many as 43,31,50,864 people have received vaccination against Covid-19 in India as of July 25, according to the data from Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: Even though the worst of the second wave of coronavirus is behind us, the number of new cases that India is reporting is looming within the 30,000 to 40,000 range for the past few weeks, with 39,472 new cases having been reported in the last 24 hours as of 8 am on Sunday. This is a cause for concern because it means that the pandemic is still raging despite the vaccination drive gathering pace across the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, and some states from the Northeast region have started again witnessing a surge in Coronavirus infections. It also makes the threat of a third wave very real, and can lead to further mutation of the virus, for which the scientists may not have developed a cure as yet. Moreover, there is no consistency yet in the number of recoveries being more than the number of new cases.

Meanwhile, over 43.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, with over 51.18 lakh doses being administered on Saturday itself. The vaccination drive has been continuing in a rapid manner ever since it was relaunched on June 21, before which vaccine shortages and difficulties in procurement of doses were plaguing many states. However, once again, reports have started emerging of shortage in vaccine supply, as a state health official of West Bengal said that it was receiving a “meagre” supply of doses which could impact the inoculation drive in the state.

Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on coronavirus.