Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India reports 39,472 new Covid-19 cases, 535 deaths in past 24 hours

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: Even though the worst of the second wave of coronavirus is behind us, the number of new cases that India is reporting is looming within the 30,000 to 40,000 range for the past few weeks, with 39,472 new cases having been reported in the last 24 hours as of 8 am on Sunday. This is a cause for concern because it means that the pandemic is still raging despite the vaccination drive gathering pace across the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, and some states from the Northeast region have started again witnessing a surge in Coronavirus infections. It also makes the threat of a third wave very real, and can lead to further mutation of the virus, for which the scientists may not have developed a cure as yet. Moreover, there is no consistency yet in the number of recoveries being more than the number of new cases.
Meanwhile, over 43.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, with over 51.18 lakh doses being administered on Saturday itself. The vaccination drive has been continuing in a rapid manner ever since it was relaunched on June 21, before which vaccine shortages and difficulties in procurement of doses were plaguing many states. However, once again, reports have started emerging of shortage in vaccine supply, as a state health official of West Bengal said that it was receiving a “meagre” supply of doses which could impact the inoculation drive in the state.
Highlights
India saw a single day rise of 39,742 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decline of 765 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (PTI)
A “very low” stock of Covaxin and a meagre supply of the vaccines are going to badly affect the ongoing inoculation process in West Bengal, a senior health department official said on Saturday. The state was supposed to get 75 lakh of vaccine doses this month and received 54 lakh till Friday, he said. READ MORE